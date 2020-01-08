Jeanette Hernandez
Shout out to my mom, Maria, and papi, Manuel. Thanks for being awesome parents and being there for my kids, siblings and myself. May the good Lord bless you both!
Ashley Lancaster
Shout out to my sexy husband, Richard. We have been together for 17 years now and I couldn’t ever imagine doing life without him. He is my knight, our boys’ biggest fan and our daughter’s hero. I thank God every day for blessing me with such an amazing, God-fearing man to love, raise our family and be my forever in life. We love you always and forever, Ashley
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and congratulations to Cameron Adams, a member of the Church of God in Christ where Elder Eugene Griggs is the shepherd of the house. God has allowed you to complete your first semester of college, and we salute you for your high academic scores. We at the Mims Community are so very proud of you, and we pray that God will continue to crown you with wisdom and knowledge from on high. Love and blessings to you and continue to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not to your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge God and He will direct your path.” Proverbs 3:5-6
Maria Baker Cegueda
A big shout to the wonderful family of Marina Williams. And Marissa Gonzalez and Monica Gonzalez Villegas. May 2020 bring much peace and love health and much blessing to them all. Wish you all the best with many of God’s blessings.
Sherry Casterline
Shout out to my sister, Ronda, who is full-time caregiver to our mother. Thank you for doing what the rest of us can’t do. After a career of taking care of classrooms full of children, mostly special needs, you’re still being the caretaker of someone we love very much, and I truly appreciate you. Love you, sis!
Jeanette Hernandez
Shout out to my girls, Julissa and Danielle. Love you guys with everything in me. Being your mom is the best job in the world. Ready for what the year will bring. I love you both so much!
Irma Gonzalez-McKinney
Shout out to my patient husband, Kevin McKinney. Thanks for putting up with me. We’ve been through a lot in nine-plus years, and God willing, the best is yet to come. XOXO
Griselda Medrano Gonzalez
Shout out to my incredible mom, Alma Medrano. She goes above and beyond for Lushybelle and me. We love you!
Ashley Lancaster
Shout out to my beautiful niece, Blaike Franklin, and her fiancee, Denton Nix, on their engagement. I am so proud she found such an amazing man to spend the rest of her life with who loves her like she deserves. Love always, Aunt Ashley.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and admiration to Shannon Pinckney, a great artist and member of the Church of Christ where Brother George McKnight is the angel of the house. We applaud you for using your artistic talents as your ministry to convey your love for God and nature. We are excited to have young adults like you who are blessed beyond measure to be a blessing to others, and who are inspired to be an inspiration to all. God bless you as you persist to “Do whatsoever your hands find to do, and do it with all your might.” Ecclesiastic 9:10.
Maria Baker Cegueda
Shout out to my kids, Russell Hussle Baker, Melissa Teague, Jessica Sapio and Matthew Case, and to all my grandbabies. May 2020 be the best and bring great heath, love and peace … and much blessings. Love you all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.