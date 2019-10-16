LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College’s Community Education Department already had one of the area’s top professional demonstration kitchens. Now it’s even better.
The College’s Community Education department recently updated and streamlined its classroom kitchen, which not only improves the appearance of the area but also makes it more efficient.
“It’s always been a very nice, intimate space, but we’ve put in quite a bit of work to make it even more user-friendly,” said BC Community Education Programs Coordinator Cindy Taylor. “We’ve added new backsplashes and removed a bulky, folding door, which will definitely improve the efficiency of the area. But we’ve also made many small improvements, such as new paint and pictures, to name a few.
“We’ve also tried to personalize the area. Some of the pictures, for example, are of our previous classes and students.”
The demonstration kitchen at Brazosport College is one of the few of its kind in the Brazosport area. Community members can improve their culinary skills with a variety of hands-on classes.
Among the courses offered this fall are cake decorating, cookie decorating, Instant Pot quick and healthy meals and a meal preparation course. Most of these classes began in October.
Community Education will be expanding its culinary classes even more in January with the introduction of some new courses, including a class focused on cooking for two and another for cooking with the family.
All Community Education cooking instructors are professionals with plenty of experience in their particular areas of expertise.
“Our cooking classes are very hands-on, intimate and fun,” Taylor said. “Even better, you rarely go home empty-handed. In virtually all of our classes, you take home what you’ve prepared, whether it’s cakes, cookies, savory items or anything else. You definitely don’t go home hungry.”
To learn more about the culinary courses offered through Brazosport College’s Community Education Department, call 979-230-3600 or visit www.brazosport.edu/ce and click on the Personal Enrichment section.
