The first thing I have to do is wish Becky in the good state of Washington a very happy birthday. I just had one, so it’s only right everyone I know should have one soon. Of course, it beats the alternative, but the way time flies, we need to get in all the fun, laughs and sleep we can. Sliding down this scale of being on the wrong side of middle age happens overnight.
The second thing I need to do is thank my column sister Charlotte Prouty in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the four-legged snuggle bed she made for her baby, who just got in it and blindly ran into everything. Sister was afraid she was going to root herself right off the bed and land on the floor.
I have slept since she told me the baby’s name, but all fur baby parents don’t want their babies to get hurt, so Bentley got a package in the mail this morning. Her little rooter weighs about 3 pounds, so she just might get hurt. Bentley lays on top of it with his baby. I think maybe he will figure out that he can get inside of it and feel safe and sound. If he ever does, Emily will want it. They both like to be covered up.
So, now that I think of it, thanks sis for sending me something that is going to cause fusses between those two. Just like real live, two-legged babies.
Anyway, it is the cutest thing, and even has a pillow. If they want to cover up and look out, they can lay their sweet heads on the pillow. Charlotte is a genius when it comes to a needle and thread.
Hi Sweet Sis,
We’ve been short of sunshine the last few days. I like to put my pillow and blankets out from time to time to air out and freshen in the sun. I also hang most of my laundry on the line.
Deacon’s recipes are really good. I love soups, and his minestrone is excellent. And a microwave cheesecake. Did you watch “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in the ’60s? Richard Deacon was Mel Cooley on that program.
I’m so happy you have Peter to keep you warm. I’ve had enough of ’em for long enough. I didn’t marry until age 36, so you know I kissed a lot of frogs!
Hugs,
Mara, Alexandra, Louisiana
Before I give you the recipe, I have to respond to that frog remark.
Mara, it’s no wonder you, Charlotte and me are column sisters. We three are so much alike. Maybe not in kissing a lot of frogs, but our minds seem to work the same. We are fun folks. And Marlyn, I’m afraid you are included in this group. There are a lot more of you too, so don’t think you got slighted. I think we all take that as a compliment!
Thank you for being happy that I have Peter. I am too. We are going on our ninth month and still very happy. He is one in a million.
Hot Berman Potato Salad
From Richard Deacon’s HP Microwave Cookery book
Definitely a winner!
Ingredients
3 medium potatoes
4 bacon slices, diced
1 small onion, diced
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup vinegar
1/2 teaspoon celery seeds
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
DIRECTIONS
Cut potatoes in half. Place in a heat-safe plastic bag, cut side down. Leave end of bag open.
Cook on high 10 minutes or until tender. Remove skins; slice potatoes and set aside.
In a 4-cup measure, cook bacon and onion on high 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in flour, sugar, mustard, salt and pepper. Stir in water, vinegar and celery seeds. Stirring once, cook on high 4 minutes.
Arrange cooked potatoes in a shallow serving bowl. Add hot vinegar sauce. Toss to coat evenly. Sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve immediately. Makes four servings.
To serve with knockwurst. Keep potatoes hot.
4 Knockwurst
DIRECTIONS
Make several cuts in heat-safe plastic bag containing knockwurst. Place bag on a paper plate.
Cook on high 1 1/2 minutes. Remove knockwurst from plastic bag; cut each into six pieces. Arrange on top of potatoes. Serve.
OK Mara, where is the recipe for the soup and the cheesecake? And yes, I watched “The Dick Van Dyke Show” way back in another life time. I’m thinkin’ that was a time in which the whole family could watch TV together and not be afraid of seeing what should be rated-X according to today’s standards (or no standards). Catch a glimpse of soap operas today. I don’t watch them, but just watching until I can change channels one sees more than they should. (And I’m no prude. … It’s just wrong for our young kids to see). It won’t change me any, but no wonder today’s young folks don’t think seriously about a lot of things we didn’t even know about until we got into high school in the good old days.
And thank you for calling me “Sweet!” I don’t hear that too often. I don’t know why, cause I really am deep down somewhere.
