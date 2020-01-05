Dachshund Through the Snow
By David Rosenfelt
Minotaur Books
$24.99, hardcover
Andy Carpenter, a lawyer who does his best not to accept cases, can’t turn down this one. A retiring police officer is seeking to gain custody of Simon, a police dog that has been his constant companion for nine years.
The problem is that the dog has one more year remaining in his 10-year police “contract,” even though he has issues that cause him considerable pain.
Andy takes the case to court and mounts a heart-wrenching defense on behalf of Simon and his trainer, but along the way, he also gets involved in a 14-year-old murder case.
Despite DNA evidence linking his human client to the victim, the defendant swears he is innocent, explaining that although blood evidence seems insurmountable, there is an explanation.
He says the woman who was killed did scratch him in an altercation, but was alive and well when he left the remote scene where she was killed.
With the help of his wife and some friends, Andy manages to pull together enough evidence to give his client a bare hope of surviving life in prison, but not for acquittal.
When additional information turns up at the last minute, it just might help him enact a courtroom miracle. Even so, enough questions remain to concern anyone looking for the complete truth about what really happened – and why.
I have become a fan of David Rosenfelt’s mystery series featuring Carpenter. As a lifelong dog-lover, I enjoy the canine-oriented background that’s always present.
Stealth
By Stuart Woods
G.P. Putnam’s Sons
$28, hardcover
Despite the continuation of his bed-hopping ways, Stone Barrington’s latest adventure offers some hope for the future on the part of readers who enjoy his “cases,” but would prefer to be exposed to less of his promiscuity.
Participating in a British course for spies, Stone wrecks the new red Aston Martin belonging to the female British prime minister (one of his numerous bed partners) and is barely saved from drowning.
He originally believes the blowout of a tire was responsible for the wreck but learns that the damage was actually caused by a bullet.
From there, the plot focuses on a spy operation, so in between bedroom antics involving several different female partners, Stone must find the bad guys and save the world.
Somewhere along the way, he becomes more than a lawyer for Lance Cabot and his legitimate company and is recruited by Cabot as a full-fledged agent of the CIA.
If you’re not familiar with this long-running series, I’d probably explain the novels as a combination of fairy stories and smut, with a background of mystery and detective work.
Temptation’s Darling
By Johanna Lindsey
Gallery Books
$27, hardcover
Those who believe that Lord Montgomery (Monty) Townsend is nothing more than a womanizing playboy – which means most of London’s elite — don’t know what’s really going on.
As a close friend of the Prince Regent, Monty spends most of his time assuming the blame for a series of scandals in which it’s really the Prince who is guilty.
It’s a thankless job, but apparently someone needs to do it, and Monty is the kind of man who manages to escape the consequences and to take his rewards where he can.
In the latest of these, he meets Nessi Blackburn, the daughter of an earl who been living in exile in Scotland, following a duel in which he killed his titled opponent.
Nessi is a tomboy who dons male attire for her trip to London for her debut and manages to deceive Monty about her identity for some time.
Spoiled by the freedom in which she has been reared, Nessi is reluctant to relinquish it, even though she is also looking forward to becoming a lady.
This ambition turns out to be less than pure pleasure, however, when she discovers that in order to make it possible for her father to return to England, she will have to marry the brother of his most implacable enemy.
Far from the average debutante, Nessi finds that no matter how many other young men are tempted by her beauty, the one she must marry is immune to her charms.
In addition, she is much more interested in Monty than in the reluctant earl, but if it means rescuing her father from exile, she will do just about anything necessary.
This is much more than the typical light romantic novel, with characters who offer both depth and some laughs along the way.
I enjoyed it.
