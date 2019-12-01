I guess I can polka, I just had to have the right partner! The one who shall remain anonymous (everyone at the American Legion Hall knows who I’m talking about) just can’t handle me trying to lead him around.
He even asked last night, “Did you know you can’t dance?”
I said, “you think I can’t dance, well let me show you how I ‘can’t’ dance.” I broke out in some sort of tap dancing.
I guess that did it — he never said it again. But he always has to have the last word. Later in the evening, he said, “I’m tired of dragging you around.”
Yes, he is single, and I wonder why. If you weren’t at the Legion last Friday night you sure missed a good time.
Again, the music of Debbie and Lowell just can’t compare with any other singers. They are so good. And they are the nicest two people you would ever hope to meet. According to my watch, I danced for 2 1/2 miles!
There were about three birthdays at the Legion last Friday night, and the best part is they all brought food. I had a turkey or chicken salad sandwich that one of the birthday boys made.
He said, “If you like it, I made it. If you don’t like it, she made it,” pointing to his wife. I like that in a person. Never take the blame for anything. I’ve been doing that for years. You all might have noticed.
If there is a mistake in the paper, it’s not my fault. It’s the editors, the computer or stuff just happens. But the sandwiches were delicious, so I guess the birthday boy really did make them.
I’m taking Peter when he gets back from London. He says he has gained weight since he has been there for nearly three weeks. The only problem is he can’t dance, but maybe we can teach him so he can burn off some of those calories he consumed while in London.
The last time we tried to dance it wasn’t pretty, but we had fun stepping all over each other. Lots of good laughs anyway — good as it gets.
Oh, get this; he “thinks” he has heard of Willie Nelson. Need I say more? Yeah, we have our work cut out for us.
Country music he knows nothing about. Son Mark told him, “Peter there are two kinds of music, country and Western.” Now Peter thinks he can be an expert on my kind of music. Poor baby.
n n n
Did you notice the date? Time to start buying a shirt for dad, an appliance for mom which she will love and gift cards that will never get used. Then get clothes the kids didn’t want. Fun, fun, fun!
Me, I don’t want anything, but for everyone to be well and enjoy being together. Wasn’t that sweet?
n n n
You might have noticed by now you didn’t get a recipe. I feel chatty this morning for some reason. Maybe because Peter will be home soon. About time! I am just plain giddy!
I have to tell you about this email I received I got from my good friend Donna Weaver. I thought it was really funny, and I hope you do, too.
Just to set the record straight, I was the only woman sitting in the waiting room of my baby brother’s office the other day. Everyone (meaning guys) makes fun of a group of women getting together and all the gibberish that goes on, but it seems the men have the same capacity for gibberish, too.
I sat there and listened until something that didn’t sound quite right about someone’s wife was mentioned — of course, in a kidding way — and I had to turn around and say, “Just a second guys, I’m the only woman here and for all women I have to stick up for our gender.”
Of course, they all laughed and then, of course, engaged me in the conversation too. How does this stuff happen to me? I am so terribly shy.
Well, maybe not shy at all, but I love people and love to laugh with them even at my expense! Turns out I knew one the guys there. Try it sometime, you’ll like it.
n n n
I hope you didn’t feel cheated by not getting a recipe, but there is more to life than cooking, at least for me it is.
Enjoy the holidays and be safe. One serious note. Please, when shopping, keep your purse or billfold close to you. When you are in the parking lot be aware of who is around you, and ladies, do not leave your purse in the cart when you are unloading. As a matter of fact, throw it deep into your car so someone can’t run by and grab it and take off with it.
What a shame it has come down to this, but it has. Look people in the eye when walking around. Know what is going on around you. And please don’t be shy to ask someone from the store to walk you to your car just to be safe.
