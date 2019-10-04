Shrimp boil What: Shrimp/fish plates, liver auction, silent auction and car raffle benefiting Brazosport Rotary Club When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday Where: Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 East Cost: $15 Info: Call 979-482-2810
LAKE JACKSON
An annual boil for almost 60 years, the Brazosport Rotary Club’s fundraiser will once again bring together its veteran cooks for some classic, succulent seafood boiling in pots.
The Brazosport Rotary Club Shrimp Boil is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Chairman Fred Ortiz will kick off the event and live auction. Admission is $15.
The club’s annual shrimp boil is the one and only fundraiser that sustains the club for the entire yearly budget, Ortiz said.
The boil is mutually beneficial for the Rotary Club and the community, Ortiz said.
“I really think it is really good for the community,” he said. “It is a fun day. The food is unbelievable. It really builds a lot of goodwill for our community.”
Cooker David Landsborough, who has been involved for about 20 years, couldn’t imagine a better way to spend his time giving back to the Brazosport community, he said.
“It has been a great job because I think we do a lot of good stuff with the money we raise,” he said. “We don’t waste it, which is important to me.”
Landsborough will help cook about 1,600 pounds of shrimp this year, with the ability to cook 200 pounds at a time, he said.
His secret to the best shrimp is a lot of spice, Landsborough said.
“You got to put a lot of spice in there to get it into the shrimp,” he said.
His “Slap Ya Mama” shrimp dish contains a mega punch of spice, Landsborough said.
“I just cook them until they are floating,” he said. “It’s a lot of hard work. Just handling the 1,600 pounds of shrimp and making sure it stays fresh.”
Residents who come out should expect to see a bunch of people working to feed the community and raise a lot of money, Landsborough said.
There’s a multitude of ways to serve people through the Rotary Club, Landsborough said.
“You just see a lot of people working real hard, trying to give everyone a good time and a good meal,” he said.
For information, call 979-482-2810.
