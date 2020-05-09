Museum of Desire
By Jonathan Kellerman
Ballantine Books
$28.99, hardcover
Dr. Alex Delaware, now a psychologist who works primarily with children, is called by his long-time friend, Milo Sturgis, to come to a mansion in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles, the scene of a bizarre triple murder.
Alex often aids in tricky cases Milo is investigating, helping through his ability to offer bits of psychological knowledge in connection with suspects.
The three victims are seated in a stretch limousine parked at an unoccupied house, posed as passengers and their driver.
This residence is rented to people who want to host a party in a semi-swanky home, but not worry about preparations, possible damage or clean-up.
The residence had been the scene of a party a couple of nights earlier, with the limousine apparently parked in the driveway sometime early the next morning, after guests had all left the scene.
The bodies had been discovered by a man hired to clean the home following the party. He finds the limousine parked in the driveway, with the victims seated inside it, and calls police.
Milo, who has been assigned to the case, realizes the bodies have been posed and calls Alex to the scene, hoping his psychological knowledge will help solve the case.
After identifying the victims, Alex and Milo must also determine the meaning of the positions in which these bodies have been posed.
Causes of death differ among the victims, including shooting, stabbing and asphyxiation. The amount of blood in the vehicle appears excessive.
Investigation into the victims’ backgrounds leads to the conclusion they may actually all be strangers to one another.
It’s one of the most intriguing of Jonathan Kellerman’s recent books featuring Alex Delaware, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Just before the medical isolation crisis forced most sensible older Americans into isolation, I picked it up along with several dozen other older books on sale at my local library.
This was a particularly fortunate decision as a few days later our county libraries were closed, which would otherwise have left me dependent on buying books online.
As a result, many of the books included in this column in the next few weeks will probably be “old” ones I missed during the first year or so after their publication, so be warned of that trend.
Chasing the Dime
By Michael Connelly
Little, Brown & Company
$25.95, hardcover
OK, you were warned about reviews of old books, and this is one of them, but old certainly doesn’t mean you don’t want to read them.
I picked this one up from the ones donated to the county library for sale and recognized it as one of the few by Michael Connelly I hadn’t previously read.
It’s a stand-alone published back in 2002, and while the main character’s occupation is molecular engineering, which is certainly Greek, Russian or possibly Sanskrit to me, I found I could just ignore the specifics about that and concentrate on the book’s mystery and characters.
Henry Pierce is the inventor/developer of some major breakthrough in molecular computing. He is operating on shoestring finances and hoping to sell a portion of his new invention to a wealthy investor.
It’s a cut-throat occupation, and at a critical point just before patenting his new process, Henry and his long-time girlfriend (an important part of his business) break up.
He cedes ownership of his house to her and moves to a new apartment, which means getting a new phone number. Unfortunately, the number seems to have been that of a woman named Lily, a prostitute. Henry is besieged with calls for her services, but it’s a weekend, and he can’t — or maybe just doesn’t — call the phone company for a new number.
He’s curious by nature and is intrigued, beginning a search to discover the story behind the phone mix-up. He follows the clues like a trained detective, running into one problem after another as he seeks answers about what happened to the lady of the evening so many men are trying to contact.
He finds a small, apparently deserted house where she has been entertaining customers, but this is quickly followed by multiple complications.
He even locates another prostitute with whom Lily sometimes worked and becomes concerned for her safety.
The more he learns, the more problems he encounters, and although it leads to trouble for Henry, it makes for an entertaining story.
It wasn’t my usual fare, but I enjoyed it and felt clever not to have been so overwhelmed by the technical stuff that I might have missed an otherwise entertaining book.
