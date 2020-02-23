Just recently, Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s biology intern, Morgan, and I were surveying Quintana Beach for non-breeding wintering plovers. We did not find any plovers, but we did find something very strange — weird, grayish-brown rubbery things in the sand.
Being the curious biologists I am, I immediately wanted to know what they were and how they got there. Believe it or not, these things turned out to be egg masses left behind by none other than the moon snail.
When people hear or see the words moon snail, they often automatically think of its beautiful spiral shell which is highly collected by prized beachcombers such as myself. What they don’t think of is the creature that used to live in it.
Moon snails are rather odd creatures. They are marine snails that spend most of their life along the shallow shore and move to deeper water in the winter.
The strange objects we discovered on the beach are actually called sand collars. The sand collars we found used to contain thousands of baby snails or veliger. Unlike land snails, which are hermaphrodites, meaning they contain both male and female parts, moon snails are separated between male and female. Therefore, a male and female are needed to reproduce.
The female has a rather clever strategy when it comes to her babies. To make sure her offspring survive, she creates this gelatinous mass out of mucus that looks similar to a Jell-O mold from an old 1970s cookbook. When this mold is mixed with sand, it creates a cemented rubber-like structure which helps it suction to the bottom of the shore. This gives the babies ample time to grow, and when it’s time, the sand dissolves and the babies are set free in the water.
Moon snails are predators and they feed on bivalves, such as clams and even other moon snails. They are only herbivores when they are veliger.
Some of you fellow beachcombers may often notice a perfect little hole when you pick up a shell. This is a trademark of a moon snail attack. You see, moon snails have a tongue-like structure called a radula which has seven rows of teeth. Think of it like a roll of sandpaper. The radula helps grind down the outer layer of its victim’s shell.
Moon snails also have powerful enzymes mixed with hydrochloric acid that break down the shell and liquefy the living tissue inside. Like a vampire, the moon snail literally sucks the tissue out through its mouth, or proboscis, and digests it. Depending on the size of the victim, the moon snail can spend up to a day or so feeding on one clam; however, it is capable of eating up to four clams a day.
These guys may seem like vicious predators, but they are no match to hungry sea stars, oyster drills and fish. It just goes to show, you never know what you might discover on the beach.
On behalf of Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, thank you for reading.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.