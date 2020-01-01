Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and overwhelming get-well prayers to a faithful member of the Zion Temple AME Church Family — Joseph Moore, Sr. We are eternally praying that God’s love will lighten whatever is heavy and lead you smoothly over all the rough places in life. Prayers extended also to your compassionate wife, Alice Moore, and to all your lovely children as they assist in your recovery. Continue to lift your eyes unto the hills from where your strength comes from. May God continue to grant you the serenity to accept the things you cannot change, courage to change the things you can and the wisdom to know the difference.
Trish Ybarra
I went through a divorce recently. It might have broken me, but with the help of my sister, Liz Ybarra, my friends Gaye Shockley and Vicki Easley Murray, I was able to hold myself together. Their constant support and encouragement are helping me get through this emotional rollercoaster. I’m definitely hoping for a better year ahead!
Carol Stanford
Shout Out to Stewart’s Grocery Store. Thanks to Stewart’s Grocery Store in Brazoria for providing an awesome Santa experience. The photos you shared were an amazing Christmas gift.
Dora Cantu Espinoza
Merry Christmas to Andy Solis! Thanks for everything you do for us. Love, Gabby, Mari, Angelica, Cecilio, Dora and Mr. Cecilio.
Ponch N Nicky Arredondo
I want to send a shout out to my beautiful children, who are successively taking on life and succeeding! Lanice, Trini, Justin, Alyssa, Sadie and Savaya! Y’all are so amazing and I love you all! And my wonderful Husband he’s our rock! Love you, Poncho!
Lorial Burt
Thanks to my best friend and sweetie Chris Wheeler for being there for me in the past. You make my life better with every passing day!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and admiration to a blessed woman of God on her 90th birthday, Mother Audry Johnson Wright. We pray you will continue to have peace like a river in your soul, joy like a fountain in your soul, faith like a mountain in your soul, love like an ocean in your soul and Christ as your Savior in your soul. Much love to you on your special day and the days ahead. Our prayer is that the breath of the Lord will continue to breathe on you and fill your life anew.
Ana M Gallardo Gonzales
Shout out to the Brazoria County All-Star Football team. They played their first tournament in Corpus Christi this past weekend placing runner up on the Championship game. These boys came together as a team and grew as a family. They are all from different parts of Brazoria County. The boys went and fought hard. So shout out to the coaches; Head coach Kirk Lunford, Asst. coaches: Shannon Sidney, Vincent Brinkley, Kam Edwards, Anthony Francis who worked constantly with the boys. Also, the team mom, Sunny Cabrera, for keeping us informed at all times and keeping it together. We are very proud of you boys. Way to go! Zalen Smith, Kieran Lunford, Adrian Armstead, Vincent Brinkley, Camryn Davis, Devyn Evans, Josue Castañeda, Davis Nunez, Ace Simple, Ki’sun Lunford, Qumauri Walker, Devin Fields, Sean Randall, Kaiden Thomas, Jaiden Manero, Carlos Gonzalez, Isaiah Calhoun, Vance Smyth, Josphe Castañeda, Edward Gomez, Jaylan Jones, Edward Krenek and Ruben Gonzales.
