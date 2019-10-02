LAKE JACKSON
A udience members eagerly watched flashes of green and red light dance across the stage at the Lake Jackson Civic Center as Countess Natasha screamed, “Murder!”
Residents had to decide for themselves if the scheming Mrs. Fox or the mysterious Detective Felix Van Sloan was the murderer in “The Mystery of the Mummy’s Curse.” Directed by Cindy Gernand, a cast of actors came together to entertain audiences Friday and Saturday with a kooky, supernatural homicide to raise money for the Lake Jackson Historical Museum.
Gernand, who is no stranger to directing given her constant involvement with the Center for the Arts and Sciences, finds the community latches onto the interactive nature of the murder-mystery concept, she said.
“These plays are lightweight,” she said. “They are not serious. They are fun. They get to vote for who did it.”
Screenwriter T.K. Kinney, who has written several plays for Center Stages, found himself inspired by Universal Classic Monsters such as Frankenstein and the Wolfman when writing this particular play, he said.
“Well, I have written a bunch,” he said. “With each one I have tried to give a different setting. I thought something about the actual mummy, King Tut’s tomb. I would say the actual story of King Tut and those movies kind of inspired this.”
It was a fairly quick process to direct and coordinate the murder-mystery with no budget, Gernand said.
“We don’t have microphones, we don’t have body mics,” she said. “That has been a little bit challenging. We don’t have any budget. People gather their own costumes. We borrow furniture from Center Stages.”
The actors also had far less rehearsal time compared with a Center Stages production, Gernand said.
“We only had to rehearse two nights a week,” she said. “It was such a short rehearsal schedule. They had to learn lines quicker. We rehearsed everything over at the museum and then we had to bring it over here, which is a learning curve.”
The murder-mystery fundraiser previously had been held at the museum, but this year it was moved to the civic center, allowing Gernand and actors more stage room, she said.
“For one thing, the stage is so much bigger,” she said. “I was so excited. I would like to do them here. It works well. They can seat more people.”
Typically, only about eight tables could be set up at the museum for the play, but the civic center space allows for double that, Gernand said.
Overall, it is a show that requires far less preparation compared with a full-fledged Center Stages production, Gernand said.
“It is much simpler and I think that is what the actors enjoy,” she said. “It is less stressful. It is just fun.”
The interactive theater dinner show is a great commodity to have in the Brazosport community and it cuts out having to travel downtown for theater entertainment, resident Monte Acord said.
“I am really glad that this is coming to the community,” she said. “This is really nice.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.