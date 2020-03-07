75 YEARS AGO
Dr. Willard H. Dow proposed to Congress Monday that about half the government’s $450,000,000 magnesium plant capacity be leased to private industry as “standby” units in case of future war.
The president of Dow Chemical Company, invited to present his views to a hearing of the Senate small business committee, suggested this plan would leave the plants ready for industrial use in the event postwar demand for the light metal grows markedly.
Newly developed uses for magnesium endow it with “infinite possibilities” for small factories, Dow said, and make it “unthinkable” that the federal plants be scrapped and sold for salvage.
“It is equally unthinkable that the producing and fabricating should be owned and run by the government,” he continued. “The only thing that government management can do that private management cannot is to keep on producing without customers at the expense of taxpayers.”
Dow came to Washington prepared to describe some 35 products suitable for small-plant production including, a Dow spokesman said, a 16-pound home dishwashing machine powered only by the flow from the kitchen faucet.
Despite the postwar possibilities of the metal, Dow indicated that only a relatively small part of the country’s 600 million annual capacity could be used for many years.
50 YEARS AGO
DANBURY — The Highway 35 cutoff to Danbury will soon have lighted signs, according to a recent Chamber of Commerce report.
Eugene Wollam, who is contracting the project, reported that most of the electrical equipment has been purchased and will be installed soon.
The city will also get several new street directional signs, according to Chamber Officer Carlos Simpson.
The signs have been turned over to Mayor Paul Harvey and materials for installing them have been sourced from County Pct. 1 Road Dept., Simpson reported.
15 YEARS AGO
ANGLETON — Brazoria County commissioners gave the go-ahead Tuesday for Phase III of a study to determine if the county is a good site for a commercial spaceport.
The Gulf Coast Regional Spaceport Development Corporation wants to spend $452,200 on the study, which will include licensing efforts for a sub-orbital license from the Federal Aviation Administration, an environmental assessment and site location requirements.
The spaceport authority signed a lease, for $10 a year, with Dow Chemical Co. on Tuesday, which means the 4,000-acre site near Demi-John may launch low-powered rockets that don’t need permits. So far the site has seen two rockets launched, by the Amateur Spaceflight Association in 2003.
That’s important because future launches can generate revenue, which the authority will need to supplement the $325,000 it received from the state in the last legislative session through the governor’s Smart Jobs program. The money is designated for engineering studies on the site.
Brazoria County Judge John Willy, who sits on the spaceport board, said the authority doesn’t know where the remaining $92,000 will come from for the study.
“That will come from various sources that are not yet determined,” Willy said. “That will come from grants that could come from additional funding from the state, or that could come from customers.”
The authority will work with the FAA for a suborbital license, said Allen Jeffs, a consultant from Turner, Collie and Braden, an engineering firm consulting on the project.
“They would want to see the environmental assessments,” Jeffs told commissioners.
The biggest portion of the study, $285,900, will go for the environmental assessment of the site. The authority could still have to do a more detailed, and more expensive, environmental impact statement.
Willy said he’s not sure the authority can do the statement for the budgeted amount, but he believes more money will be coming in. An aerospace company from Ontario, Canada, has asked about using the site to launch its rockets, he said.
“We have been contacted by several people, including Canadian Arrow, to use the site once we get the license, which would essentially pay for what we have here,” Willy said.
None of the money comes directly from the county, which will make a $35,000 in-kind contribution in the form of a road to the proposed launch site.
The spaceport would create hundreds of new high-tech jobs and diversify the county’s economy if it ever gets running. Two other Texas sites also are working to develop plans as well, with one in Pecos County already launching small rockets. Willacy County on the South Texas coast also is working to develop a site.
The previous phases of the study have been paid for with a $500,000 grant the Legislature approved in 2001.
