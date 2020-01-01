I hope everyone had a great Christmas and got just what they wanted. But if you didn’t, there is the great exchange going on now, or maybe it all happened on Dec. 26. I missed the mark on Peter, so we have some exchanging to do. Oh well, I can’t be right all the time I suppose.
Now let me say Happy New Year to you all. If you are making New Year’s resolutions, I just know this will be the year you keep them … sure you will.
I’m sorta on vacation too, so let’s have a no-brainer and have us another good recipe from Becky. I do have to mention I got an email bragging about the pumpkin dump cake. She lost the recipe, so I will email it to her. So if you saved it, you might want to make it since she is raving about what a success it was, and wants to make it again and again to take to two or three places. Love it.
Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks
BROWNIES
Vegetable cooking spray
3/4 cup butter
1 (4-ounce) bittersweet dark chocolate baking bar, chopped
1-1/2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 large eggs
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon table salt.
MILK CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
1/2 (12-ounce) package milk chocolate morsels (1 cup)
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup heavy cream.
WHITE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
1 cup white chocolate morsels
1-1/4 cups heavy cream, divided.
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS
8 large paper clips
heavy-duty aluminum foil
garnish with shaved chocolate.
PREPARE BROWNIES: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line bottom and sides of a 13-by-9-inch pan with aluminum foil, allowing 2 to 3 inches to extend over sides. Lightly grease foil with cooking spray. Microwave butter and chopped bittersweet chocolate in a large microwave-safe bowl at high for 1 1/2 minutes or just until melted and smooth, stirring every 30 seconds. Whisk in sugar and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, whisking just until blended after each addition. Stir together flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl. Whisk flour mixture into chocolate mixture until blended. Pour mixture into prepared pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Cool completely on a wire rack (about one hour). Lift brownies from pan, using foil sides as handles. Cut 8 circles, using a 3-inch cutter. Reserve scraps for another use.
PREPARE MILK CHOCOLATE MOUSSE: Microwave milk chocolate morsels and peanut butter in a small microwave-safe glass bowl at medium (50 percent power) 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until melted and smooth, stirring every 30 seconds. Cool for five minutes.
Beat 1 cup heavy cream at medium speed with an electric mixer until soft peaks form; fold cream into milk chocolate mixture. Chill while making white chocolate mousse.
Prepare white chocolate mousse: Microwave white chocolate morsels and 1/4 cup cream in a small microwave-safe glass bowl at medium (50 percent power) 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until melted and smooth, stirring every 30 seconds. Cool for five minutes.
Beat remaining 1 cup cream at medium speed with an electric mixer until soft peaks form; fold into white chocolate mixture. Chill while preparing foil molds.
Assemble stacks: Wash and dry paper clips. Cut heavy-duty aluminum foil into eight (6-by-10-inch) pieces. Fold each piece in half to form a 3-by-10-inch strip. Wrap each strip around one 3-inch diameter can. (This helps create a smooth curve). Wrap one curved foil strip around each brownie; secure with a large paper clip. Immediately spoon milk chocolate mousse into a zip-top plastic freezer bag. (Do not seal). Snip one corner of bag to make a small hole (about 1/2-inch). Pipe mousse onto brownies. Repeat procedure with White chocolate mousse. Chill two hours; remove foil to serve.
Okay, that’s it, folks. Chocolate mousse! How can you go wrong with this one? Oh, the keyword here is “triple. ”
