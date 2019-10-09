Monique Waddy
Shout out to my daughter, Lataevia Thomas, aka Muffin. You are such an amazing loving and caring daughter. I am proud of you my dear. I pray you receive all that God has for you. Your best is yet to come. You got this. Love, Mom.
Brittany Rodriguez
To the most wonderful boyfriend a girl could ever ask for, Hiram Oury Cy Butler. You are so amazing at everything you do and I just want you to know how deeply appreciated you are. You have made my life so much better and helping me raise our kids is the best thing in the world. I love you so much, honey!
Jennifer Chapa
Shout out to my amazing husband, Javier. You are my best friend. Thank you for all you do for the kids and I. We love you so much. You’re the best Dad in the world. God knew what he was doing when he crossed our paths and so glad he did. I love you with all my heart. Love, your beautiful wife.
Pearl Casarez
We love all my cousins, aunts and uncles, friends and very special brother and sisters. Loca you all always.
Jule Sedlachek
Shout out to all my friends in Bryan-College Station from Lockhart. Lots of found memories. Miss you!
Jana Reid
Shout out to A Better Class Learning Academy in both West Columbia and Sweeny for preparing so many little pre-K students for kindergarten.
Paulene Weilnau
Shout out to my husband, Jason Weilnau. Thank you for everything you do for us. I couldn’t ask for a better man to help raise our daughter. We are so blessed. We love you infinity.
Rosie Jaramillo
Shout out to the man of our house. Oscar Jaramillo, thank you for working so hard for your favorite girls. We adore you so much. Love your wife, Rosie, and daughters, Ava, Adriana and Leah Jaramillo.
Laurie Kincannon
Shout Out to Elizabeth Alexander, the Belle of the Brazos, and the best auctioneer, James Patterson, for making the Roughneck Blowout auction a huge success.
Manda Velez
Shout Out to Karmine Hurt. You’re the greatest blessing that we could have asked for. You are our everything and more, and we love to see everything you accomplish and conquer growing. We will always have your back. We love you.
Kimberly Pace
Shout out to my parents, Ronnie and Maria. They do so much for me and my children. They care so much and have always been there for us. Thank you for all you do.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and congratulations to God’s dynamic duo, Pastor Melvin Johnson and First Lady Sheena Johnson of the Heart of Christ Community Church. We salute you for 22 years of faithful services to God and the pastoring of His sheep (Jeremiah 3:15). In the garden of life, you are two of the most beautiful flowers chosen to shine brightly and gladden the hearts of humankind with beauty and warmth. High notes of gratitude to the Rev. Ralph Martin and Minister Lula Griggs for your empowering and encouraging words of edification. Shouts of love also to all the lovely members of the Heart of Christ Church who hosted such a spectacular banquet in honor of God’s faithful servants. God bless each of you.
Ismena G. Gutiérrez
Shout out to my husband, Ever Gutierrez! Your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed. Thank you for being the way you are and always being there for us. I love you so much.
Leta Cyr
A shout out to all the teachers of Brazoria County. Where were you during Imelda? When Imelda circled around and hit us again, I was in line at Rasco Middle School picking up my grand after school. Water crept up our tires and I knew I would make it, but wasn’t so sure about smaller cars that were further back in line. I watched Rasco teachers and school personnel stand out in lashing rain, with not even a raincoat, for possibly hours, holding umbrellas over children and helping them into their cars. I’m sure this was being played out at all the other schools. I was impressed and heartened for all our teachers.
Amber Wright
Screaming from the rooftops that I am more than blessed to be loved by Justin R. Wright. Not only is he my one and only, he is my best friend and has shown me that it is possible to be truly loved through the bad as well as the good times. I love doing life with you babe.
Mary Rose Pistone Fuller
Shout out to my husband, Bobby Fuller. You’re the best husband and father. You go above and beyond for our family, and we all love you so much.
Rosa Salazar
I love my daughter, my two sons and my brother who is in heaven.
Paula Piel
Shout out to my parents, Robert and Nita Rudy. They have helped me so much this year from recovering from spinal cord surgery and never cease to amaze me at a parents’ love and devotion.
Christina Groves
Shout out to my wonderful, hardworking husband, Johnathan Groves. We appreciate you for all you do and love you so much.
Bethany LaCroix
Shout out to my friends, family! They are so awesome, even more so the past two weeks. Love y’all.
Petra N Mike Matejowsky
Shout out to my daughter, Melanie Gonzales. I love you to the moon and back and am super proud of you.
Manda Velez
Shout out to my husband, Henry Velez, for always being there for me and our kids. We’re very blessed to have you on our side. And happy anniversary 10/10/15; it’s been awesome. Many more to come. Love you, babe.
Erica Swinehart
Shout out to my daughter, Patricia Fulks. You are so awesome and I love you so much. #AHSclassof2020
Rose Rodriguez Maynard
Shout out to my amazing and supportive husband. Bobby, you’re the best.
Erica Zarate Perez
Shout out to my husband, Adrian. He’s always made sure that I know how much he loves me. Thank you for being a great father, husband, son, brother and uncle. You are really my everything.
Tammy Pavlu Garcia
Shout out to my sweet daughter, Aubrey Lynn. I couldn’t ask for a sweeter daughter. I’m blessed to be your mom. Love you!
Tammy Pavlu Garcia
Shout out to my husband, Albert Garcia. Your love for us and your hard work do not go unnoticed. Thank you for everything you do you our family.
Kathy McKeever
Shout out to my mom and dad, Duke and Lina Gamino. Probably the best parents on the planet. Love you both more.
Briana Davis
Shout out to my grandparents, Pat and Percy Gaspard, for being great.
Paula Lyn
Shout out to Esperanza Lara (grandma) from Angleton. We love her very much. She is so very helpful. We’ll never put our grandma on the back burner. We’ll “kidnap” you again soon grand-mammy. We love when you visit. Erica Jean, Paula, Zae and Jade Jeen.
Jennifer Chapa
Shout out to my mom, Tracy Davis. I love you so much. Thank you for all you do for my family. We love you so much, Grandma!
Katherine Cashatt
Shout to my babies, Kaitlyn and Grace Bailey, all the way from Brookfield, Missouri. Happy blessed birthday to you both. I love you, Mom.
Patricia Thompson
Shout Out to my Brazoria County family and friends!
Ariana Burton-Hobbs
Shout out to my mama, Tamara Robinson. I love you through all of life’s obstacles.
Griselda Medrano Gonzalez
Shout out to my mom, Alma Medrano, for being the best mom andx grandma. Lushybelle and I love you.
Brenda Zamora
Shout out to the Houston Texans for a great game and win Sunday.
Kelly Stavinoha Park
Shout out to the employees and board at Sweeny Community Hospital. Each and everyone are so appreciated, and we have each other to make a great team. #wearesweeny.
Cynthia Diaz
Shout out to my wonderful mommy, Maria, aka LuLu, I know we all have busy lives, but just know you’re No. 1 in my heart and you made me the woman I am today. Love ya, Mami.
Marissa Nava
Shout out to Taylor Pharis for being a great man, helping around the house while Im studying, supporting nursing school and working hard to make sure we don’t go without. You don’t go unnoticed. Thank you; love you.
Marina Serbantez
Shout out to my precious grandbabies Adrian and Ny’Eli. You both are my world. Love, Nina.
Tiffany Robles
Shout out to my husband, Victor Robles. You do so much for this family. We love you so much. I wouldn’t want to go through life with anyone but you.
Kathy Carter White
Shout out to my awesome kids, Josh White and Julia Florence. Thank you for being there for me through everything over the past five years, and thanks for being a part of my wedding day in three weeks and helping to make it a very special day. I love you both more than words can say.
Lulu Lulu
Shout out to my brothers, Craig Grice and Ronald Bradshaw. They are my rocks, and I’m glad God chose me to be their only sister.
Rebecca Soliz
Shout out to my kids, Makayla Mendez, Janelle Mendez, Dallas Mata and Adam Mata. Without you four I’m nothing. Love you each tons, and I’m so thankful God chose me to be your mother.
Erika Bertram
Shout out to my mom, Debra Barnard, and my sister, Ashleigh Dean. They have both helped so much with our sweet baby girl, I wouldn’t be the mom that I am without them. We love y’all!
Misty Guice South
Shout out to my wonderful, loving husband, Scott South. Thank you for always working so hard at work and at home. You’re the world’s best husband and best daddy to all our kiddos. I love you more than you will ever know.
Freddy Houston
Shout out to Sofie Houston. Loving you always. Thanks for all you do, looking forward to what God has in store for us. Love you with all my heart.
Sarah Page
Shout out to my daughter, Audrie Plaster. You have had some difficult times, but you are a strong young lady who will over come any obstacle placed in front of you. Keep pushing and never quit. Love always and forever, your muuder.
Becky Mahurin
Shout out to the CHS Twirlers and their sponsor, Jana Reid, for all the practice and award-winning contests. These girls are very talented.
Mindy Morris Youngs
Shout out to Brazoswood High School football team for all your hard work, dedication and perseverance. Hard work pays off, so keep grinding every day. Go Bucs.
Vikki Cheatham Dickey
Shout out to my daughter, JoJo McIntyre! She inspires me. She makes me strong and brave through her example. Daughters normally learn from moms. But yet she has taught me so much about love and life. I love you Jordan and so blessed to be your mom.
Tammy Carroll
Shout out to my wonderful husband, Alan Carroll, on his recent retirement. God has great plans for the journey ahead. You got this!
Vickie Perry
Shout out to my wonderful husband. He helps me so much with our furbabies. And he is learning to cook.
Laurie Kincannon
Shout Out to the Columbia High School Dancin’ Dolls and their sponsor, Kennadi Scharn, for entertaining the crowd at the Roughneck Blowout.
Alexis Cortez Trevino
Shout out to my amazing son, Joel Jr., and boyfriend, David. Y’all are the best things I have in life, and I couldn’t do what I’m doing without the push y’all give me. I love y’all so much.
MiKarian Holmes
Shout to my mother, Nunnie Morgan. I love your strength. You’re so awesome. We love you and proud of how you always overcome every obstacle you face.
Yvonne Ramirez
Shout out to husband, Lucio, and my boys Draven, Derek and Devlin. You men are the reason I keep going. I love you all very much.
Holly Cepak Blaschke
Shout out to Luke Blaschke for showing the world you have autism but it does not have you — CHS drumline, Geometry Excellence Award, Student of the Month for September 2018, tae kwon do black belt — and for showing the world to not prejudge and they must educate themselves that one can have autism and still be successful in their goals.
Dian Marie Long
Shout out to Aiden and Lucy. Hope you’re having a great school year so far. Hugs and loves from grandma Dian in Louisiana.
Tonya Willis Epperley
Shout out to Brazoria County’s 13U Baseball team, South Texas Outlaws. Went 5-0 this weekend to bring home the gold. Way to go boys. I’m so proud of each and every one of you!
Norma Martinez-Sharp
Shout Out to Victor Fuller for being the man he is, always willing to help who he can. May God continue to bless you for blessing others. And for always spoiling his granddaughters, Sariyah, Kara, Keena. Like he says, he is Papu and it’s his job to spoil them. I love you.
Mary M Garcia
Shout out to my daughter, Sofia Garcia Gibson, for always being by our side in sickness or whenever. God had a plan when he answered my prayers. Love you.
Tamara Michalec
Shout out to Stacy Smith, Rebecca Polk Goins and the whole team for the BCFA Cook-Off. Great job you guys. So proud of how awesome the weekend was.
Jerrod S. Wells Sr.
Shout out to my daughter, Myriah, and son, Jerrod. Love y’all.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of endearment and birthday blessings to a chosen vessel of God, Pastor Winston Rossow. We applaud you for touching the lives of thousands with dignity, humility, care and compassion. On your birthday and every day, we pray that God’s awesome blessings will continue to flow in your life like rivers of running waters. Continue to be God’s mouthpiece to sound the trumpet of sanctification and salvation. May God continuously shower you with His unspeakable gifts of love is our prayer.
Paulene Weilnau
Shout out to an amazing woman, Jodee Smith. I love you so much and am so grateful to have you as my mother-in-law. From your kinds words to everything you do for us, it is very much appreciated. Thank you for being such a positive role model for our “KK.”
Jennifer Chapa
Shout out to my husband for starting his own business and taking care of our family. You’re doing an amazing job. We see all your hard work. Even if we don’t always tell you, we are so proud of you. We love you so much. Love your wife and kids.
