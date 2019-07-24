I have to say last weekend was a real hoot! Peter met more of my family and again passed the test. He can take us to Crawford’s and he seemed to like it.
He met my daughter, Terrie, and Michael from Kingwood. He met son Mark and wife, Ana, from Lake Jackson. We had already spent the day with Cathy and Jerry in their beach house in Galveston, where he passed the “Jerry” test with flying colors! (I have to say before he met Jerry, he had to pass the Gin test. … He passed again with flying colors!)
I’ll speak for everyone when I say we all enjoyed that so much that we have vowed to do it at least every two months. We’ll either survive it or not. The only two who were missing on my side of the family were my daughter, Cheryl, and her hubby, Ron, from Alaska/Arizona. They were greatly missed. We raised a glass to them though.
The party will pick up a notch when Cheryl and Ron can come. Really looking forward to it.
n n n
This cake is one of those that just looking at the name makes you want to jump up, run to the grocery store to gather up the ingredients, run back home and whip it up. And I use the word “run” loosely.
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
Ingredients
Fudge Cake
1 1/2 cups bittersweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 (1-pound) package light brown sugar
3 large eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for pans
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 (8-ounce) container sour cream
1 cup strong brewed coffee, hot
1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) bourbon.
Caramel Buttercream
1 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup water
1/3 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup butter, chilled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 cup butter, softened
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 cups unsifted powdered sugar, divided.
Chocolate Ganache
8 ounces semisweet baking chocolate
2 to 4 ounces baking chocolate bar, chopped
6 ounces bittersweet baking chocolate (from 2 to 4-ounce baking chocolate bars), chopped
1 1/2 cups heavy cream.
Directions
Prepare the Fudge Cake: Coat two (9-inch) square cake pans with cooking spray; lightly dust with flour. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place chocolate chips in a microwavable bowl; microwave on medium (50 percent power) until melted, about two minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds. Stir melted chocolate until completely smooth.
Beat butter and brown sugar in bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer on medium speed until well combined, about five minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until just combined after each addition. Add melted chocolate, beating until just combined.
Sift together flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a bowl. Gradually add to melted-chocolate mixture alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating on low speed until just blended after each addition. Gradually add coffee, beating on low speed until just blended. Stir in bourbon. Pour batter evenly into prepared cake pans.
Bake cake layers in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in centers comes out clean, 22 to 25 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove cake layers from pans; transfer to wire racks to cool completely, about one hour.
Prepare the Caramel Buttercream: Place granulated sugar and water in a small saucepan; cook, stirring often, over medium-high, until sugar dissolves, about one minute. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Cook without stirring but swirling pan occasionally, until mixture is deep amber in color, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; quickly add cream in a thin, steady stream, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon. Stir in chilled butter until mixture is smooth. Transfer caramel to a small bowl to cool completely, about one hour.
Beat softened butter and cream cheese in bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer on medium speed until creamy, three minutes. Stir in vanilla and salt. Gradually add 2 cups of the powdered sugar, beating on low speed until smooth, two minutes. Add cooled caramel; beat on medium speed until combined, two minutes. Gradually add remaining 2 cups powdered sugar, beating on low speed until combined.
Prepare the chocolate ganache: Place semisweet and bittersweet baking chocolates and cream in a microwavable bowl; microwave on medium (50 percent power) for one minute. Remove and stir. Microwave until melted, 3 to 3 1/2 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds.
Assemble the cake: Place one cooled cake layer on a serving platter; pour half of the ganache over top, allowing some to drip down sides. Freeze until just set, about five minutes. Dollop with half of buttercream; spread gently to edges of cake layer. Top with remaining cake layer; repeat process with remaining ganache and buttercream. Garnish with shaved chocolate.
Oh, forgot one important thing. Thank you, Becky!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.