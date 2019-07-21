The Twelve Dogs of Christmas
By David Rosenfelt
Minotaur Books
$26.99, hardcover
If you’re a dog lover who enjoys reading good, light, mystery novels with a dedicated but irreverent leading character, be sure to pick up a couple of novels by David Rosenfelt.
His leading character in this series is Andy Carpenter, a lawyer with independent means, which translates as one who takes only cases that interest him, no matter whether he gets paid or not.
Andy’s main interests, beyond his wife and young son, are his two dogs and the dog rescue operation he finances, with the help of two friends/employees.
This leads him to sympathize with Martha “Pups” Boyer, whose primary aim in life is to take care of abandoned puppies.
Boyer has done this for years with no problems, but now a new neighbor has demanded that she stop, claiming that she is in violation of an ancient city ordinance about the number of dogs she can have on her premises.
Andy agrees to represent her in the hearing on this complaint, and it appears that Boyer will be able to continue her humane work, but a few days later, she is charged with murdering the man who issued the complaint.
Now Andy must serve as her attorney in a murder case – one that must be tried immediately, because Boyer is suffering from a fatal disease and wants her name cleared before her death.
As if all this isn’t enough, she is suddenly charged with the murder of her husband and another man in a drive-by shooting that occurred a year or so earlier.
Police had originally cleared her in that case, but it turns out that the gun used in both those deaths and the latest one has now been found in Boyer’s basement.
Andy has his hands full trying to determine what is going on, and with a little help from his friends – some characters that help make this series outstanding – is determined to see that Boyer’s innocence is proclaimed.
It’s a light, fast-moving mystery with outstanding characterization. In fact, I enjoyed it enough to find some of Rosenfelt’s other novels. I’m sure you’ll see some of them reviewed in this column in the next few weeks.
Storm Prey
By John Sandford
Kindle
$9.99
It’s very early in the morning when several bikers drive to a hospital, where they plan to rob the in-house pharmacy and steal all the salable drugs stored there.
It was just the time of day to avoid detection, they think, only to find that this is the morning when a particularly tricky operation – the first stage in separating conjoined twin girls – has been scheduled.
Weather Karkinnen, a talented staff doctor, who just happens to be the wife of Minnesota state cop Lucas Davenport, is among those scheduled to perform the surgery.
Not only does Weather glimpse the car with the unmasked robbers leaving the grounds as she enters, the robbers see her, as well.
The inept robbers may have managed to make off with a fortune in drugs, but they have left behind the body of a hospital employee they killed in the process, so it’s imperative that they remove the possible threat of an eye witness.
As is to be expected from an author as skilled as John Sandford, things get complicated as the thieves attempt to identify Weather, and Lucas is called into the investigation.
A youthful biker joins the drug thieves and is enlisted in the campaign “get rid” of Weather and other possible threats – including some of the robbers, themselves.
With the story set in the midst of Minnesota’s winter, Sandford pulls out all the stops, from stakeouts to hand grenades to the drama of an on-again, off-again surgery threatening the young twins’ lives.
Sandford can be depended upon to provide plenty of drama, adequate clues, and just enough “cop humor” to make his novels realistic, as well as the kind of detail that makes readers feel they were on board for the whole investigation.
Earl to the Rescue
By Jane Ashford
Sourcebooks Casablanca
$7.99, paperback
This book was originally published in 1980 with a different title, and I’m not sure why it was published back then. It was even more surprising to see a republication.
I’d probably never have checked the copyright date if I had enjoyed it, but since I couldn’t find anything else to read in the middle of the night, I managed to read through the final page.
The heroine is bankrupt after her parents’ death, has been ignored by them throughout her financially privileged life up to then, and is rescued when an earl shows up to rescue her.
Finding an attractive young woman instead of the infant or young child he expected, he concocts a story about a group of her parents’ friends having donated toward her livelihood, leaves her with his mother, and visits occasionally, thereafter.
The “heroine” wants to thank her benefactors, which leads to some highly embarrassing encounters, a couple of misunderstandings between her and the earl, a kidnapping or two, and a happy ending.
You can decide for yourself if you’re interested.
