75 YEARS AGO
Freeport friends will be interested in the following news release from the Italian battlefields, as Lieutenant Gloor was manager of the Temple Lumber Company here prior to his enlistment in the armed forces.
American infantry and armor rolled into Livergano today — a village of caves and corpses, a town without a single house intact.
The white gravel of the main road was stained brown by blood of German and American dead. In one tiny room on the outskirts of town were 16 American bodies, while German dead were strewn through the caves and tumbled down houses.
This barrier, blocking the highway to Bologna, was known to the Germans as the Caesar Line and the doughboys who took it said it was tougher than their section of the Gothic line.
At the bases of the cliffs, rising 50 to 100 feet on each side of the town, were a chain of caves, now blackened and bloodied by five days of American artillery fire.
On Thursday, the Germans permitted two companies of Yanks to creep into town and up the long ramp on the cliff. Then they opened with machine guns from both ends of the ramp. Some of the doughboys leaped over the 50-foot embankment and lay crumpled at the bottom with broken logs and ankles.
Second Lt. Alton Gloor, Freeport, Texas, headed one column up the ramp. He charged toward a German machine gun, firing his rifle from the hip.
“Tracers from the German machine gun lit up Gloor like a ball of fire and put eight holes through his field jacket, but he kept on going and wasn’t scratched,” s wounded soldier reported later.
Gloor killed all three German machine gunners. Then with some of his company, he overcame four more automatic weapons before bursting to the top of the cliff and into a church where two Germans were captured.
Even after the town was occupied, the Germans continued to shell it with 170 mm rifles, self-propelled guns and mortars.
50 YEARS AGO
An Alvin attorney recently appointed as District Judge of the new 149th Judicial District will begin his duties next Monday morning “with no unnecessary delay.”
Paul F. Ferguson, 36, who was appointed to the new post by Gov. Preston Smith, said he would activate the court after taking the oath of office next Saturday morning.
Ceremonies will be coordinated by the Brazoria County Bar Association, of which Ferguson was once president. He will be sworn in by Max M. Rogers, presiding judge of the Second Administrative District of Texas.
The ceremony will be held in the District Courtroom on the fourth floor of the Angleton Courthouse at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Ferguson said Monday that he has been dissolving his active law practice in Alvin since the appointment. He says his main consideration at this point is seeing that all of his clients are well represented by other attorneys in the area.
“After I finish that, my main objective will be to work hard at this new court on a full-time basis. This county has needed a district court of its own for a long time,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson declined Monday to say just what his philosophy of law might be but indicated his viewpoint would be objective in regard to all matters coming before the court.
“All matters coming before any court are for a judge to decide. These decisions must be made on the merits of each individual case,” he said.
Ferguson has been practicing law in Brazoria County for nine years and has been active in professional associations. He is a member of the Texas and American Bar Association, the American and Texas Trial Lawyers Association and is past president of the Brazoria County Bar Association.
He received his law degree at American University in Washington, D.C., and his undergraduate degree at Howard Payne College in Brownswood.
Ferguson, a native Texan from Clay County near Wichita Falls, worked with the National Security Agency in Washington while studying law. He also served in the U.S. Navy.
The judge-appointee has served as president and director of the Alvin Chamber of Commerce, first vice president of the Alvin Noon Lions Club, president of the Alvin Youth Baseball Association and is general Sunday school superintendent and a deacon of the First Baptist Church in Alvin.
Ferguson and his wife, Mary, have three children; Paul Jr., 12, Suzanne, 10, and Timothy, 9.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
15 years ago
The Brazoria 100 Club awarded its highest honor Tuesday night to an Oyster Creek police officer who helped end a high-speed pursuit through the Brazosport area last year.
Sgt. Chris Cegielski was named Peace Officer of the Year at the club’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner. Police and their families filled the Riverside Country Club to recognize outstanding officers from area departments.
“It feels nice,” Cegielski said, hefting a Smith and Wesson revolver engraved with his name. “It’s a heck of an honor for someone from such a small department.”
Finalists for the award included Clute narcotics Sgt. Jay Grimes, and Freeport sergeants Vincent Garcia and Corey Brinkman.
It was the first time two officers shared a nomination from one department, club chairman Mike Lowrey said. Both were named for their participation in the same high-speed chase in which Cegielski was involved.
The officers pursued an armed robber who struck a grocery store in Oyster Creek the afternoon of Nov. 16, 2003. The suspect was pursued through the Brazosport area until he suddenly stopped in the middle of Highway 332, turned and fired a shotgun at officers, according to police accounts.
The suspect was killed when police returned fire.
“I’m just real proud of not only our officer, but the other officers in Freeport that were involved in the incident,” Oyster Creek Police Chief R.B. Hays said. “We hold him in high esteem, and we’re real proud that he was selected.”
Grimes was recognized for extensive narcotics work with several county departments, including more than 400 arrest cases, club director Toby Wommack said.
Cegielski was quick to defer the recognition to his colleagues.
“I think it belongs to a lot of officers in the county,” Cegielski said. “I’m just the one who gets to take it home this year.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.