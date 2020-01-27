75 YEARS AGO
At a special board meeting Monday night, Mrs. W.L. Walter was elected tax assessor and collector for the entire Brazosport Independent School Sistrict. Mrs. Walter had
previously served in the same capacity for the old Freeport Independent School District.
Some idea of the magnitude of his job can be obtained by the fact that a total of about $320,000 school taxes will be collected for 1945. This sum involves over 4,000 separate accounts. New quarters for the tax assessor and collector’s office are being investigated in order to obtain a more central location and one more convenient to the tax payer. An expanded staff will be required to handle the additional work of this office occasioned by the consolidation of the old school district.
Trustees decided to rent three additional residences in the vicinity of the primary school at Lake Jackson in order to relieve crowded conditions in the present school buildings. With the three additional buildings, a total of six residences will be in use in addition to the primary school building. In all six residences, partitions will be removed in order to adapt the present buildings to school class use. Additional lighting will be installed to come up to school room lighting standards.
This move has been made because it was found impractical and prohibitive in cost to move the nursery school building at DMC Trailer Camp to Lake Jackson. In addition to the prohibitive cost of dismantling, moving and reassembling the building at Lake Jackson, this building would still remain government property and would have to be located on government land. No assurance could be given that this building would eventually become school district property or that it could be moved to school district land.
With the acquisition of the three new residences for school use it will not be necessary to revert to half-day sessions in the Lake Jackson schools.
Negotiations are proceeding for the acquisition of additional school property in four areas — Lake Jackson, Clute, Velasco and Freeport. The exact location of this property will be revealed at the time contracts are signed for the purchase of this property.
50 YEARS AGO
A two-proposition election has been called in the Velasco Drainage District to meet inflated costs of improving Brazosport’s hurricane protection system.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday set the election date for Saturday, Feb. 21.
Proposition 1 will be “for” or “against” releasing from the five per cent interest rate for $15 million in unsold bonds already voted to Brazosport several years ago. Present interest rates on the bond market make the bonds now unsaleable at that limit.
Proposition 2 will be “for” or “against” issuing and added $2 million to meet the inflated costs of project construction work.
All three members of the board were present for Monday’s meeting. They agreed unanimously that there was no alternative but to ask the district for money to meet the inflation of interest rates and construction costs.
15 YEARS AGO
ANGLETON — A select committee appointed to make recommendations on the future of the Brazoria County Fairgrounds is urging commissioners to call a $36.7 million bond election to build entirely new facilities.
The committee, which commissioners appointed last year, stopped short of recommending a new site, though consultants said the facilities need to be visible to be fully viable.
The bond money will pay for an exhibition hall, a covered pavilion and an open-air arena. Consultants from Lockwood, Andrews & Newman presented three plans — one costing $24 million, another costing $28.6 million and the third costing $36.7 million. Included is $500,000 for either land acquisition or upgrades.
The select committee, which included representatives of school districts, cities, industry, fair participants and fairgoers, unanimously recommended the most expensive option, which has a bigger exhibition hall.
“I’ll call it a convention center component,” Bill Merrill, a vice president with LAN, told commissioners at their meeting Tuesday. “It’s the difference between seating 500 people in a room that’s just OK to sit in and seating 500 people in a facility that everyone feels good about.”
The report, which took into consideration the demand for events and the potential interest, predicts the facility will host 169 events annually, including things such as gun shows, boat shows and crafts fairs, in addition to the annual fair.
But the key to attracting people is visibility from a major highway, Merrill said.
A $36.7 million bond issue would raise the county’s tax rate by between 2 and 2.5 cents per $100 of value, Brazoria County Judge John Willy said.
“For the money that it would generate in keeping money in Brazoria County, that’s a very minor matter,” Willy said.
