Before I forget, Katie sent me an email telling me she forgot to tell you in the Chicken and Dumplings recipe that ran last Sunday, the 1/2 cup half and half was to be added when you add the cream of chicken soup.
Whoopie, I still have it! I can remember I read that in my email this morning, and I’m writing this column at 6 p.m. What does that mean? Short-term memory is almost normal? It does mean that I still have it, doesn’t it!
These days I’m not real sure what day it is. Of course, after retirement, I never remember any day except Wednesday and Sunday. And lately I’ve have forgotten those days. I keep telling myself this will be over one of these days.
Still wish Bentley would think of something new that is cute to keep me entertained. He’s the only one around here that seems to not know what’s going on. He’s still a busy boy, but the same busy boy.
I did do some line dancing all by myself in the kitchen to see if I still remembered how; seems I do. Was it fun? No! I’m so ready to go back to the American Legion Hall with a mask and gloves. But only if everyone else is there, too.
Of course, that’s not gonna happen. The police would raid the place and our pictures would be on the front page as they load us up in a white van with bars. And no, they wouldn’t take us to jail. They would take us straight to the funny farm. The upside is no one would know who we are with our masks on maybe. Oh well.
n n n
My son-in-law Ron in Anchorage, Alaska sent me a video of him landing his plane, not on a landing strip, but somewhere where there was a creek and of course mountains all around. It was beautiful! I don’t think he even had to social distance. Nothing but miles and miles of beauty. Wish I had been with him. But, of course, I would have to ride on the wing to be at least six feet apart. At this point I think I would be willing to try it, and he would be willing to let me.
I was impressed with his landing. When I was taking flying lessons to make me a better passenger to fly with Henry I would watch beginners land, and then when they hit the runway, they got in some “bounce” practice. One thing about my flying lessons — I made smooth landings. But my getting back to the hangar wasn’t too pretty. I’m not coordinated enough to guide the plane with my feet. I veered off to the shallow ditch on the right, then straightened it up and then veered off to the ditch on the other side.
Yeah, the guys standing there watching laughed, but the instructor told me he had given flying lessons to half of those guys and they did the same thing, so don’t let their kidding bother me. He didn’t know me very well. They would have gotten it back in spades.
n n n
I left you all with a little funny someone sent in last week at the end of the column. It was, “I haven’t seen, “I’m so blessed” or “He’s my everything” in a while …” I got some response from my email buddy Linda. I have to share this with you.
There is some information before we get to this quote, so keep on reading.
Hey Gin,
I ordered some muffin tins from Williams Sonoma (I did not own any). (Gin here: I can hardly believe that Linda, as much cookin’ as you do!) They arrived a few days ago. I have been baking muffins for the neighbors ever since. Just various recipes from the internet, but they all have two cups of flour, two eggs, half a cup of butter, one cup of sugar and 2/3 cup of milk. Then a whole lot of other fun stuff. The house always smells good!
Your comment about husbands and wives reminded me of something one of my friends said last week. She said they were really enjoying the chance to get to know each other again. She felt it was just like a second honeymoon. My suspicion is that they are drinking a lot! Stay safe and well!
Linda.
Linda, first of all, you are such a good person. No way could I bake all those muffins and give them away. I made six from a mix and ate them all right after they came out of the oven … with butter.
Secondly my suspicion is your suspicion. If I had to be penned up with someone 24/7 now, I’m afraid it would be like the movie “War of the Roses.” Or we would be drinking a lot, too. You know it’s gotta be bad around here when Bentley does his cute stuff and I don’t particularly think it’s cute anymore. Maybe I need to go have a beer.
n n n
Peter has short-term memory really bad. I told him no more planting for me. But he is coming tomorrow, and he is bringing with him a fig tree and an orange tree. Oh well, if I wasn’t outside helping him plant them, I might be in the house drinking. Not really. But, I do wonder how long it will take for me get any figs or oranges off any fruit trees. Get my drift?
Stay safe and don’t develop a drinking problem. Just remember what made you fall in love with your significant other in the first place and embrace it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.