Under Currents
By Nora Roberts
St. Martin’s Press
$28.99, hardcover
As a longtime fan of Nora Roberts’ books, I seem to find almost each one better than the last. This was certainly no exception.
As the years have passed, Roberts has grown to become far more than “just another romance writer,” as some critics described her for many years.
“Under Currents” is a case in point. The characterization is polished, the plot is compelling, and the theme is one all of us realize on some level is too true to be ignored.
I can’t imagine many who start reading about the abuse of Zane and Britt Bigelow who can’t think of a family they have once known who might have been hiding such secrets.
In the case of the Bigelows, the father is a well-to-do and widely respected surgeon, while the mother is a beautiful social leader. The lone clue to what happens behind the locked doors of their big, attractive home is its ultra-privacy.
Both of the apparently perfect and pampered children are the victims of abuse. Their mother, who also is the target of cruelty and fists is as guilty as the father who inflicts it, willingly suffering it herself, and allowing her husband to abuse their children.
But eventually, Zane reaches an age when his maturity allows him to seek help, using the diary he has kept hidden for years to help convince his aunt about what is happening and to seek help.
Fast forward to his adult years, his romance with Darby, a woman wise enough to seek help from an abusive husband, and the support offered by the aunt and her husband, who is a well-respected police chief in their small town.
The abusive husband in this later case seeks what he feels is justifiable revenge against the son who he feels “caused” his problems, as well as the son’s wife and a host of others who he believes have “interfered” with his life.
And just when you think Zane and Darby are safe, they find their lives threatened all over again.
It’s a brooding, dark story with unusual characters and Roberts’s typical depth-of-characterization background of both Zane’s work as a lawyer and Darby’s abilities as a landscaper.
I literally couldn’t put it down, finishing it in a single day and somewhat breathlessly waiting from more books by both Roberts and her other writing persona, J.D. Robb.
Window on the Bay
By Debbie McComber
Ballantine Books
$27, hardcover
Let me start with what I didn’t like — a book divided by the viewpoints of different characters, some of whom don’t appear at first to have anything to do with one another.
I seem to find more and more novels written in this way, which to me is much more confusing than figuring out how to present the story as the events occur.
In fact, I have been known to read such books by skipping from one character’s viewpoint to the next from that same source, then going back to the chapters bearing the viewpoint of another, then another.
I managed to abstain from that in “Window on the Bay,” but spent considerable time silently cursing the author for having presented the story in such a confusing manner.
The story deals with the lives of Maureen Zelinski and Jenna Boltz, friends since their days at the University of Washington, when they first began planning for a trip to Paris.
Through the years, one thing after another interferes with those plans, but they are revived each time, and both women are still intent on going there together – just later.
Jenna is an ICU nurse who is divorced from her husband, a surgeon seemingly incapable of marital fidelity. She remains close to her mother, who provides considerable help in rearing Jenna’s two children, both of whom are now in college.
When Jenna’s mother falls, breaking a hip, it seems recuperation is a long way in the future, one of the many crises again requiring a delay of the Paris trip.
Dr. Rowan Lancaster, the surgeon who operates on her mother, develops a romantic interest in Jenna, asking her out, and visiting the mother in the nursing home.
Maureen is a librarian who has divorced her husband of five years and has reared their two children, Tori and Jonathan.
Logan, a weekly library patron, is a plumber on a construction job near the library, who asks Maureen out.
She and Jenna, who have remained close friends through the years, continue to offer support to each other as their lives change through the years.
It is the kind of book generally described as “heartwarming,” but I’d have liked it far more if it had been presented in a less confusing manner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.