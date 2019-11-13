My good friend Donna Weaver made a trip somewhere back east and brought me a jar of peach preserves. I was so impressed with this product that I just have to tell you about it.
Donna is an all-naturalist, so this is actually healthy for you to eat. And eat it I have. The unhealthy part for me is that it’s on a heavily buttered biscuit (frozen biscuit, that is). The name of it is Charles Jacquin Golden Peach. Also, it states it is made of all-natural ingredients and 100 percent fruit. The back of the label states: Total fat 0g. Sodium 0 milligrams. Total carbs 10 grams. Sugar 8 grams. Protein 0 grams. The texture is smooth, so not being familiar with what constitutes a jelly, jam, preserves or whatever, I’m not sure. All I know is it is delicious!
If you would like to order this product, this is how I did it. Just type in the name Charles Jacquin. They make all flavors of fruit. Except of course they are out of the peach. It is a little costly, but it is worth it. I would suggest if you order some, hide it when company comes. It will last you longer that way!
Now that we are nearing Thanksgiving, maybe you would like some recipes for the turkey day.
We’ll start this off with the main dish. This is Zatarain’s version, which is a very good way to get started.
Cajun Fried Turkey
Ingredients
1 whole turkey (10 to 12 pounds), fresh or frozen, thawed
1 jar (16 ounces) Zatarain’s Cajun Injector Creole Butter Injectable Marinade
2 tablespoons Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning
3 gallons peanut oil
Directions
Remove turkey from packaging and remove the neck, giblets, etc. from the cavity. Rinse turkey thoroughly and pat dry. Place in large pan.
Attach needle to injector by turning clockwise until snug. Do not overtighten needle. Pour marinade into separate container and draw into injector. Inject marinade at points 1 to 2 inches apart in the turkey. Season turkey evenly with Creole seasoning.
Fill fryer pot with oil and heat to 400 degrees. (Check turkey fryer manufacturer’s manual for safe operating instructions) Place turkey in fry basket and slowly lower basket into oil. Fry turkey about 3 1/2 minutes per pound (about 35 to 42 minutes for a 10- to 12-pound turkey). Turkey is done when the juices run clear when thigh is pierced with a fork and internal temperature reaches 165 degrees in the breast and 175 degrees in the thigh. Do not let the thermometer touch the bone.
Hang basket from fryer hook to drain. Remove turkey from basket and place on platter or carving board. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing.
CAUTION FROM GIN: If you have never fried a turkey before, be sure to not overfill your turkey cooker with oil. And be real sure to lower it into the very hot grease very slowly. And put the fryer on a piece of cardboard or something that you can wad up and throw away after the mess you make. Believe me a fried turkey is worth the expense of the turkey fryer if you don’t already have one. They are so good. One Thanksgiving we had the traditional baked-in-the-oven turkey, and the fried one. Guess which one there was not a piece of meat to be had after the feast was over. Of course, you’re right — the fried one. Just be super careful. And by all means, keep the kids away from the frying outside. Hey girls, you are welcome.
Now one more side that is a little different, but delicious, and ladies again, you are welcome!
Grilled Corn with Spicy Honey Butter
Ingredients
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons McCormick Grill Mates Roasted Garlic & Herb Seasoning
1/4 teaspoon McCormick red pepper, ground
4 ears fresh corn
(You can double, triple or how much you need. I know you want more than 4!)
Directions
Mix butter, honey, seasoning and red pepper in small bowl until well blended. Set aside. Remove husks and silk strands from corn.
Grill corn over medium-high heat 10 minutes or until tender and lightly charred, turning occasionally.
Spread butter mixture over corn. Serve immediately.
Cooking over a campfire? Place grill grate over top of campfire. Grill corn as directed, rearranging hot coals as needed to maintain even direct heat.
Ladies anything those guys can do outside while talking and drinking lemonade will be that much less you have to do and all will be happy and kinda rested and ready for the day of watching football!
