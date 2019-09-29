Dead Man’s Mistress
By David Housewright
Minotaur Books
$26.99, hardcover
Rushmore McKenzie has been hired to find three paintings by Randolph McInnis, a famed local artist. These paintings have been stolen from McInnis’ mistress, Louise Wycoff, who is also an artist.
A former police detective who “retired” from that work in order to accept a lucrative reward for having solved another murder some years earlier, McKenzie now accepts only cases that interest him — or that he is enticed into investigating.
This theft apparently fits his criteria, and after arriving in the town of Grand Marais, Minnesota, he discovers it also involves the murder of a local handyman, David Montgomery.
A handsome man who is best known locally for having been the lover of several older women, Montgomery is among the few people who might have had knowledge of the paintings.
When word of their existence breaks, the town is inundated with reporters seeking information, not to mention representatives of varied law enforcement agencies.
Legal ownership of the paintings immediately becomes a question. The man who had supposedly acquired all of the artist’s work claims that they should be his property.
The nude model depicted in them claims, however, that they were given to her by the artist prior to his death.
Before McKenzie is able to come up with a solution to the questions involved in either ownership or murder, however, he must answer a number of others.
It’s a mystery lovers will read quickly, and will have difficulty putting down along the way.
I liked it well enough to look for some of Housewright’s other books.
An American Duchess
By Caroline Fyffe
Montlake Publishing
$12.75, paperback
Although Beranger Northcott grows up believing he is the illegitimate son of the Duke of Brightshire and runs away to the United States when he is just barely in his teens, he discovers years later that his titled father had actually been married his mother.
This information becomes known after the death of the half-brother who has always been considered the legitimate inheritor of the title.
Now Beranger has been found in the American West, where he is working on a huge ranch belonging to Emma Brinkman and her four sisters.
Emma is an heiress in her own right, and Beranger has made a fortune in the western U.S. Immediately after their marriage, they sail to England, where they begin a much different life.
They quickly discover that in addition to a title, a castle, and a totally changed lifestyle, Beranger has inherited a mountain of debt and some vicious relatives.
They also find, however, that a number of servants still remember him as a boy and are more than willing to help him fulfill his new responsibilities.
While he may remember many of the customs and differences between life in the U.S. and England, however, all of it is new to Emma.
She has particular difficulty adhering to the class snobbery in her new home, and inappropriately makes friends with a couple of the servants, including Charlotte Aldridge, who is working as a kitchen maid.
Charlotte has grown up with an aunt who operates a local bakery, who treats her as an outsider who can do nothing well enough, while taking advantage of Charlotte’s baking skills.
I enjoyed the book, despite the plethora of hackneyed bits, some stereotypical characters and attitudes.
The author in on my list for another day when I need a light novel to read quickly between those that demand – and deserve – more concentration.
Contraband
By Stuart Woods
G.P. Putnam’s Sons
$28, hardcover
My advice on this one is simply to pass it by. After a couple of fairly good novels in his series featuring lawyer/playboy Stone Barrington, this one is just about everything I don’t like.
It’s replete with meaningless sex. Has just one element of mystery — the identity of the cargo being smuggled — and little to no plot or character development.
Bedroom scenes predominate, Stone doesn’t even pretend to care anything about his partners and there’s not much of a plot.
One more book in this series that’s this bad, and I swear I’ll never read (and certainly never review) another of Stone’s boudoir adventures with unbelievably hot-to-trot women.
