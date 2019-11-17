I have some errands to run, but I am going to wait until the cold front comes roaring through to do it. That seems to be what I do. I don’t move too fast in the mornings, so am I going to be sorry I waited? You’re darn right I am.
As the saying goes, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” I guess that makes me an old dog, but still on the downside of middle-aged. I refuse to get old and act my age!
I am so proud of myself. I remembered I promised you a recipe from a luncheon Cathy, my sister-in-law, attended in July. It was prepared by the retired and still hard-working teachers. Four months later is not too bad, is it? At least I remembered it by looking up something else and discovered it. So I fess up and say I didn’t remember it at all until I was reminded. Here it is and I hope you like it, I sure did!
Chewy Brown Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled)
1 teaspoon baking soda
1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
1 1/4 cups packed dark brown sugar (or light brown)
One large egg, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/3 cup granulated sugar for rolling
Directions
Toss together the flour, baking soda, cornstarch, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.
In a medium-size bowl, whisk the melted butter and brown sugar together until no brown sugar lumps remain. Whisk in the egg. Finally, whisk in the vanilla. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix together with a large spoon or rubber spatula. The dough will be very soft, yet thick. Cover the dough and chill for two hours or up to three days. Chilling is mandatory.
Take the dough out of the refrigerator and allow to slightly soften at room temperature for 10 minutes if you had it chilling for more than two hours.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
Pour the granulated sugar into a bowl. Take 2 scant tablespoons of dough and roll into a ball. Then roll into the sugar. Place 3 inches apart on the baking sheets.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and gently press the top of the cookie down with the back of a utensil or even use your fingers. You’re trying to obtain a crinkly top.
Place back into the oven for 2 to 4 minutes. The total time these cookies are in the oven is 10 to 13 minutes. The cookies will be puffy and still appear very soft in the middle.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. They will continue to cook in the center on the baking sheet after being removed from the oven. Cookies will stay fresh covered at room temperature for one week.
Make-ahead tip: You can make the cookie dough and chill it in the refrigerator for up to three days. Baked cookies freeze well for up to three months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator and bring to room temperature, if desired before serving.
Unbaked cookie dough balls (before rolling in sugar) will freeze well for up to three months. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, pre-heat the oven and then roll in granulated sugar. Bake as directed.
Recipe notes: Simply melt the butter in the microwave. Let it cool down for about five to 10 minutes before mixing with the other ingredients. Don’t cook that egg with the hot butter.
I don’t know the name of the person who made these, but I can say for sure they were good. And as for me, I would use light brown sugar, but you won’t be horsewhipped if you use dark brown sugar.
I hope everyone is enjoying the change of seasons. We get three days of winter, then we get three days of rain forest weather, then we get three days of summer. Then it starts all over again until summer hits and stays for months. Welcome to Texas and Louisiana, folks!
