You know something, I want to complain. And as you all know, that is something I never do … complain. And yes, I can hear you saying something like “Oh no here she goes again,” to that statement.
When I went to Austin to visit my Aunt in Cedar Park, I tried to stay off toll roads. I always took the feeder. Well, I go pick up my mail this afternoon and I have a bill for $2.82 for mistakenly traveling a short distance on five — count them five — different toll roads. My complaint is with all that construction and traffic, why wasn’t it marked clearer?
Oh yes, I’m going to pay it as soon as I get through with this column, but I still am a little put out by it.
In the first place, I don’t understand for how many years you have pay a toll. It’s one of those “oh well” type of things. Like going to Galveston. I have been over that road since I was a kid. It was a toll cost for $1 that now has turned into $2 going and coming since then. How many times over have we paid for that road? Just saying maybe it’s justifiable and maybe it isn’t, I don’t know.
But, $2.82. I think they need to cut us some slack when you go through an area you are not familiar with during all that construction and you are a first time-offender. And I also think they should have sent me a thank-you note for spending my money on hotel rooms and restaurants while I was visiting. Hey papers, I need a raise!
Attention Elmina Landry of Jennings, Lousiana. As you know, this column has the very best of the best readers. Someone is always ready to help out a fellow reader. I know you want a recipe for Corn Salsa, but I have another recipe for you from a reader who hopes this recipe helps you out.
I love the fact that everyone comes to the call when asked for something special. Thanks friends! So here we go Elmina, just for you and anyone else who wants to try this recipe. I know they know they have our permission to use it. Or maybe I should charge for it till I get my $2.82 back!
Dear Gin,
Really enjoy your column and the recipes. I read you wanted corn relish recipe. This is the best ever recipe. I first ate this at a restaurant in New Lothrop, Michigan, while visiting with my sister-in-law and her family. She actually worked in the restaurant and our trip always included a trip to Gracie’s Inn. I make it in a large batch to give as gifts.
I hope it is published in The American Press from Lake Charles, Louisiana, Sunday edition. We just receive the Sunday edition.
Sincerely,
Mrs. Gertie K. Benoit, Basile, La.
Corn Relish
INGREDIENTS
1 pound of whole kernel corn or 6 (15-ounce) cans
2 3/4 cups sugar
1 1/2 tablespoon celery seed
2 3/4 tablespoons dried onion
2 tablespoons turmeric
1/2 cup cornstarch
2 cups vinegar
2 teaspoons pimento
1 cup celery, diced
2/3 cup green bell pepper, diced
1 cup red and yellow bell pepper, diced.
DIRECTIONS
Drain corn. In saucepan, stir sugar, celery seed, onion, turmeric, cornstarch, vinegar. Cook on medium heat until tender. Let cool. Add corn, pimento, celery and peppers. Mix well. Put in sterilized canning jars or refrigerate.
Somebody please help me. I left the part about this recipe being in the Sunday edition of The Press in the envelope and just now found it. Would someone who knows Mrs. Gertie please, please give her this column so she can see for herself how very much her time and effort means to us? I will be eternally grateful if you would do that.
She hand-wrote it, and sent it in my snail mail. Not that takes away from emails, but I appreciate the time it took to do this. I appreciate all my mail no matter how it comes. You took the time to help others and me, too. Then shoot me a quick email and tell me mission accomplished. My email address is at the bottom of this column.
Now, I know this recipe has to be a winner. I have had so much positive comments about corn relish, or corn salsa, I think it would be good if we all made some. And I also think it would be very healthy for us to munch on.
I have gotten addicted to Twinkies. But — and here the big bit — when I’m shopping with Peter and I grab for the Twinkies, he literally takes my hand and drags me away from those wonderful little treats. It’s like a mother dragging her child away from a much-wanted toy. I try not to scream and cry too loud. I know he is going to win.
Bottom line: I ain’t leaving that store with Twinkies. Now I have a guilty conscious if I even look at them when I’m in a store without him. I don’t have a single Twinkie in this house, not even hidden somewhere. It’s for my own good he says. Oomph!
