Hello Gin, it’s been a while but we’ve been busy, and I know you certainly have. Summer is coming to a slow end, and I am ready for some cooler weather.
I hope all your fur babies are doing well; are they loving the pond for cooling off? Ha, I know that is a chore to clean them up after a dip.
A few weeks ago I read you were asking for corn salsa recipes; well, I have one, but it is a cross between a relish and a salsa. I guess it depends on who you are and what you add to the recipe. My late best friend, Judy Broxson Mattis, made this for one of our gatherings. I didn’t eat it for the meal because I have this mental phobia of certain vegetables; what can I say? After eating leftovers the following day, I was putting things away and thought I’d give it a try, and I loved it. I was upset with myself for not trying it originally, but as we all know we get in our own way sometimes. I hope your readers will give this one a try.
Take care and survive this heat!
Jackie LeDoux Trouard, Moss Bluff, LA
Corn Relish/Salsa
Ingredients
1 family size bag of fresh frozen whole kernel corn
Red, green and yellow bell peppers chopped
Green onions chopped
Purple/red onion chopped (amount you use varies on your individual taste.)
Marinade
3/4 cup cider vinegar
1/2 cup oil of your choice
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper.
Directions
Bring to a boil and pour over corn mixture. Let cool and refrigerate. It is better after two days.
Salsa alternative: 1 large jalapeno chopped (seeds in or out is your preference). Cilantro, finely minced.
Jackie,
It has been a long time since I’ve heard from you. Yeah, I was pretty busy for a while getting a little medical stuff done. That’s always fun. Hope you’ve been busy with some other kind of stuff that really is fun.
You ask about the fur babies and the pond. I don’t know how many treats it would take for one of them to get close to the pond. Bentley dove in when he was a baby in the cold weather! The pond was full of ducks, and he ran as fast as those little legs would run and got the shock of his life when he hit the water. He made a U-turn so fast he forgot all about all those ducks he was going to play with. And, he hasn’t gone close to it since.
The other two don’t get off the porch when they go in the front yard. I trained them to stay on the porch. But, sometime when I’m not looking I find them getting off, but when I tell them to get back on the porch, they come right back. Bentley not so much! He has so much energy he runs as fast as he can around the yard. So far he does come when I call him, so I let him run. Doblo and Emily just look at him like he’s crazy, and why would you do that? Those two are enjoying their golden years like their mama.
So good to hear from you! And thanks a million for the recipe! If you say a recipe is good, then everyone should try it; it will be a sure winner! You’ve always sent in nothing but winners!
Cranberry Upside-Down Cake
Ingredients
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 (14-ounce) can whole-berry cranberry sauce
1 (12-ounce) package fresh cranberries
1 (16-ounce) package pound cake mix
3/4 cup milk
2 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Vanilla ice cream (optional)
Directions
Lightly grease a 5-quart slow cooker. Stir together first 3 ingredients in a small bowl until blended. Pour mixture into prepared slow cooker. Top with cranberries.
Beat pound cake mix, milk and next 2 ingredients at low speed with an electric mixer 30 seconds, scraping bowl constantly. Beat on low speed 2 minutes. Pour batter over cranberries. Cover and cook on high 2 hours, 10 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Turn off slow cooker; let cake stand, covered, 20 minutes. Invert cake onto a serving platter. Cut into wedges, and serve with ice cream, if desired.
This recipe comes to us from Becky. She sends her favorites to me and some of her friends. I’m probably the only noncook in the group.
I actually prepared a bacon and tomato sandwich for Peter and myself. I told him I would cook more often instead of going out all the time, and he said, “No, I like to go out for dinner.” All right! That works for me. And yes, the bacon and tomato sandwich was good, so why he said that I don’t know. Maybe because I got the bacon too crisp for him. Picky ... but good answer!
