Randall Tate sent me the most precious cookbook that belonged to his mother, who passed away June 28. It’s so old I am handling the pages with kid gloves. I love it. It starts with recipes from 1864 to 1937. Here is a note Randall sent with the book:
“Dear Ms. Crawford, you and mother would have been instant friends! I have tears of joy that the Holy Spirit led me to send that email. Thank you for being so kind. Randall Tate.”
Randall, first of all, I’m Gin. Second of all, you sent a cookbook that will be in a special place in my library. There is no doubt your mom and I would have been friends.
My readers are the best any columnist could ask for. I love them all. I am so sorry for your loss. Maybe she and my mother have gotten together and my mother is telling her all about raising me.
Boy, will she get an earful!
Again, I love this book. Thank you so much, it has a good home!
So last Friday night, I ventured out to the American Legion Hall in Angleton to do a little dancing. It was fun as usual, the usual crowd I love. This one friend asked me to dance the polka. I told him I had never danced the polka in my life. He assured me it was easy and I wasn’t getting any younger sitting there watching.
So with those kind words, I relented and tried it. And guess what, it started off pretty darn good, if I have to say so myself. Then somewhere along the way, I got all discombobulated and it fell apart.
I have one thing to say in my defense: I got stupid and wore slip-on sandals. I was trying to keep my shoes on and polka at the same time — it can’t be done!
Well, said friend led me back to my chair and told me to, “SIT DOWN!” Mind you, Debbie and Lowell were still playing. The song was about a little halfway over.
I would have had it if my partner had a little more patience, I’m sure. But no, I have to sit down.
Everyone asked at our table, “Are you givin’ out?”
I said, “No, I was told to sit down.”
Someone else asked him, “You told her to sit down?” as they smiled. And he had the nerve to say, “Yeah, she can’t polka.”
Yeah! It’s a good thing we all have a good sense of humor. You couldn’t survive at our table if you didn’t. I love it!
We all got a good laugh out of it at my expense, and so be it. Laugh when you can, even at yourself!
Here is a note from Marlyn, who is the author of many good cookbooks. I’ve been meaning to print this because I love it and I think you will too.
Hi Gin,
Your talk of your red convertible brought me to my Ed. Since he began to drive he has owned about six convertibles merely because he loves them. The latest, and I hope last, is a bright red Mustang convertible. Even at age 79, he is still good looking, so I worry when he leaves with the top down. JOKE!
He is so adorable that I know if I go to my maker before him, there will be 30 widows on my front porch with casseroles.
News: new great-granddaughter, Marlee Rose. Beautiful! Of course.
Love you very much!
Marlyn
Marlyn,
I love you very much too! If you go before your Ed, you have nothing to worry about. Haven’t you always heard men don’t like casseroles?
If Ed is like me, he gets his like for convertibles because they are magic about making you feel good when you just look at them. I didn’t get mine for anyone but me.
I love the way it drives, and nothing is better than a convertible day. With my short hair blowing all over, it is certainly not a man-catcher, nor do I mean it to be. It just makes me feel good and alive.
I put the top down, turn on my Glenn Miller tape loud and boogie. Or some Allen Jackson, or some Brooks and Dunn, and I’m transported into another world.
I’m so happy about the new great-granddaughter. I know she is beautiful just like her great-grandmother. Marlyn and Marlee Rose, yep y’all go together.
I have to give you one recipe that sounds so good from the cookbook Randall sent me. I love custard and in a pie you know this has to be good.
Custard Pie
Ingredients
3 eggs
3/4 cup sugar
2 cups rich milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
Directions
Beat eggs, add sugar and salt, and beat again. Scald milk and add slowly. Stir well. Add vanilla. Pour into pastry shell pre-baked about five to 10 minutes in hot oven, place in moderately slow oven about 15 to 30 minutes. When a knife stuck into the center comes out dry, baking is completed. Sprinkle with nutmeg and cool before serving.
If a thicker pie is desired, prepare a deeper shell and add another egg and 1/2 cup milk to recipe.
Notice there was not a temperature for the oven. But I would think about a preheated 350-degree oven would do it. Just watch it closely. Randall, I have to say again, thank you so much for the book!
