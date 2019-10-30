Let’s call this food for thought.
Have you ever noticed after someone gets caught doing something wrong how sorry they are? I wonder (not really) if they really are sorry for the bad deed they were caught doing, or could it be the fact they got caught? Being the skeptic that I am, I would say it is the latter.
For me, trust is everything. But it seems it is a quality that is hard to find anymore. It’s kinda like, “Too much is never enough!”
n n n
Now let’s have some food for the body. I mentioned in Sunday’s column we would have some good recipes from Zatarain’s today, and here ya go.
Just looking at the name of this first recipe makes me want to cook now that it is a littler cooler. But, when reality kicks in, I know it’s going to have to get a lot cooler before I try and find the stove.
Cheddar Jalapeno Chili Pie
INGREDIENTS
1 pound lean ground beef
1 cup finely chopped onion
1 package McCormick Chili Seasoning Mix, original
1 can (16-ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (8-ounces) tomato sauce
1 cup frozen corn
1/2 cup water
1 box Zatarain’s Cheddar Jalapeno Cornbread Mix
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
2/3 cup milk
1 egg
2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
DIRECTIONS
Brown ground beef in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat. Add onion; cook and stir two to three minutes or until translucent.
Stir in seasoning mix, beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, corn and water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, stir cornbread mix, 1 cup of the cheese, milk and egg in large bowl just until moistened. Drop spoonfuls of batter over meat mixture. Cover to cook on medium-low heat for 15 minutes or until cornbread is cooked through.
Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese and green onions. Cover. Cook on low heat until cheese is melted.
Chicken and Rice Skillet with Mushrooms and Peas
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 pound chicken tenders
2 1/2 cups water
1 package Zatarain’s Smothered Chicken Rice Mix
1 cup sliced mushrooms
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 cup frozen green peas
DIRECTIONS
Heat oil in large, nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 2 to 3 minutes per side or until chicken is cooked through. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
Stir water, rice mix, mushrooms and onion into skillet. Bring to boil. Place chicken over rice mixture. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes. Sprinkle with peas. Cover and cook 10 minutes longer or until rice is tender, stirring occasionally.
Sheet pan New Orleans Barbecue Shrimp
INGREDIENTS
2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons melted butter
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 lemons, divided
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves
Salt and pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS
In a glass measuring cup, whisk together olive oil, melted butter, Worcestershire sauce, Creole seasoning, garlic, juice from one lemon and fresh rosemary leaves.
Place shrimp in a large, resealable, plastic bag and pour marinade over shrimp. Seal bag tightly and toss to coat. Marinate about 10 to 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a foil-lined baking sheet with cooking spray.
Pour shrimp and marinade onto the prepared baking sheet and arrange in a single layer.
Roast shrimp 9 to 12 minutes, or just until pink, stirring halfway through cooking. Be sure to keep an eye on the shrimp so you don’t overcook them or the shrimp will be tough.
Remove from oven and squeeze juice from remaining lemon over top. Toss to coat. Garnish with fresh herbs and salt and pepper, if desired.
Surely, there has to be some bread for sopping up the marinade.
All three of these recipes should be a winner at your house, they would at mine. Thanks, Zatarain’s.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.