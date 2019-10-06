Wild Card
By Stuart Woods
G.P. Putnam’s Sons
$28, hardcover
Despite my best intentions, I seem to be addicted to Stuart Woods’ books featuring Stone Barrington. Of course, I’m not alone, because the Brazoria County Library always has a waiting list for his latest in the series.
This is kind of a continuation of a previous novel, “Wild Card,” and in the beginning, Stone’s female companion, Jamie Cox, is the same in both books.
This may be a record for any of his more recent bimbos, but of course, that’s about to change.
As Jamie puts the finishing touches on her latest book, which is guaranteed to set a bunch of bad guys in orbit, Stone and his long-time best friend, New York Police Commissioner Dino Bachetti, work to incarcerate some crime chiefs.
Just for an added touch to the cast, there’s a handsome movie star, who gets shot in his rear by one of the hoods, an injury Stone believes was actually meant for him.
There’s the usual space devoted to what Stone and his companions eat and drink, a few surprisingly tasteful references to his antics in the bedroom, and lots of (to me, at least) exceedingly boring references to airplanes.
If there’s so much I don’t much like about these books, why do I keep reading them?
As I admitted in the beginning, I seem to be an addict.
You may fit that description, as well, and if you do, be advised I found this episode better than many of its predecessors. As always, it makes for quick reading and mind-numbing action en route.
A Lady’s Guide to Improper Behavior
By Suzanne Enoch
Avon
$7.99, paperback
As the sole survivor of an expedition in India that killed every other soldier in his unit, Bartholomew James has managed to escape, though he has a serious leg injury and some horrible memories about the event.
For financial reasons having to do with encouraging tourism, the East India Company has used its extremely important influence to suppress details of what happened, as well those in a number of similar occurrences.
The company’s efforts are aimed at protecting its own bottom line, and even include release of a newspaper article suggesting that James’s story of his experience is fiction.
As a result, his ordeal is discounted and acquaintances tend to dismiss his stories of what happened, believing he is trying to cover his own cowardice.
Among his circle of friends and family is Theresa Weller, author of a book promoting social mores. Her obsession with doing the right thing in every instance results from a childhood tantrum that culminated in tragedy.
She and James are attracted to one another, despite their very real differences, striking sparks — almost unwillingly — from the very beginning.
From his introduction as a grouchy, disinterested individual focused on himself and the men he has lost in India, James manages to improve his outlook as he reacts to Theresa’s obsession with propriety.
The growth of her character is equally interesting, as it becomes more and more difficult for her to adhere to the “rules” she has set down for others to follow.
It’s a light, entertaining book of the kind that keeps me picking up Enoch’s light novels.
California Girls
By Susan Mallery
Mira
$26.99, hardcover
Author Susan Mallery examines the lives of three sisters, whose lives, careers, dreams and problems are as different as their manner of dealing with them.
The weekend around which their stories are told begins to reveal an unfortunately similar problem. Each faces the unexpected end of a relationship.
TV morning-show host Finola is confronted by a beautiful young guest who reveals during their televised interview that she is having an affair with Finola’s husband.
Zennie has been dating a man she considers more of a friend than a love interest.
Even so, she is shocked when he tells her that because of her apparent disinterest, he won’t be seeing her again.
Ali, who has been blissfully preparing for her huge wedding to a long-time boyfriend, is informed by his brother the groom doesn’t plan to show up for the ceremony.
Each of the women reacts in keeping with her own personality: Finola hoping for a reconciliation, Zennie agreeing to become a surrogate for a friend who is unable to have a child, and Ali coping with the myriad details of canceling her wedding — but with the help of the reluctant groom’s brother.
It’s definitely a book about women and for women, but is much more skillfully presented than I would have expected.
My advice, though, is to memorize names and characteristics of the three sisters at the get-go, because the text skips from one to the other all through the book.
