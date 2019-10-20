What is wrack? It is basically the material that washes ashore on beaches and bays due to waves, wind and tides. It is often brown, contains stick-like material and, depending on the level of decay, it might have a slight odor. Wrack indicates where the high-tide mark is on the beach because it leaves a nice line of debris, which we aptly name the wrack line.
This debris is actually very important for the beach ecosystem. Wrack is made up mostly of organic material such as sargassum weed, sea grass and driftwood that eventually decays or breaks down over time. Wrack can also contain plastic, glass, shells, egg cases and sea beans. The organic material provides food and shelter for a variety of species.
Marine invertebrates that live near or on the shore use the wrack as habitat. Other animals such as birds rely on these invertebrates for food. Wrack also contains sand trapped within the debris and organic material so when it washes up, the sand is deposited near the dunes. The organic material also provides an anchor as well as a fertilizer for dune plants.
How is it important to shorebirds? They rely heavily on wrack for food and shelter. The shorebirds you typically see feeding on wrack are plovers, turnstones, sandpipers, sanderlings, godwits and willets. The shorebirds Gulf Coast Bird Observatory mainly monitors are the plovers: Snowy, piping and Wilson’s. Shorebirds rely heavily on wrack for food because they are often home to the marine invertebrates they feed on. Examples of marine invertebrates include beach flies, sea hoppers (amphipods), rolly polies (isopods) and beetles. Other birds such as flycatchers, horned larks, sparrows and pipits also feed on the invertebrates found in wrack.
When the organic material dries and breaks down, leaving small debris, it makes the perfect habitat for wintering and migrating shorebirds to roost or rest. Snowy and piping plovers are often observed roosting in the wrack, especially on Matagorda Beach, soon after they are done feeding for the day. Their wintering plumage helps camouflage them from predators and people. During the breeding season, the wrack also provides shelter for newly hatched chicks. People often are unaware they are hiding here so they drive through it endangering the birds.
How is it important for dunes? Wrack contains the perfect amount of organic material and sand. When the organic material breaks down it becomes the perfect fertilizer for the plants that typically live near or on the shore because it has just the right amount of nutrients the plants need to survive. Wrack is also often washed up as a solid mass, so when it is washed ashore, it acts as an anchor for the roots of nearby plants, thus helping stabilize the dunes. The sand within the wrack is also deposited onto the dunes, which helps increase the size of the dunes over time.
Dunes are important for the beach ecosystem because they help prevent local flooding and help battle erosion; thus, wrack plays a vital role in dune formation.
Although wrack might seem like an eyesore and a nuisance for beachgoers, to animals and plants living on or near the beach, it is a vital source of food and shelter. It is also vital for stabilizing and naturally growing the dune habitat along the beaches, which helps protect us from localized flooding caused by storm surges and tides.
The next time you are on the beach please take caution when driving and walking near the wrack. There may be shorebirds there trying to rest or feed.
