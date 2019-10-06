Dear Gin,
Hoping you are doing well. Will be so glad when we get that first “cold norther!” Hoping you got the recipes that I emailed to you. My computer acts up sometimes.
Really enjoy your columns and seems like you are enjoying your convertible; that’s great! Have a good day!
Justine Keprta
Old-Fashioned Czech Stew Meat
A special recipe from the kitchen of Ed and Helen Roznovsky shared with me in January 2002.
Ingredients
Season-All (spice), 1 teaspoon per pound of meat
1 medium onion per 2 pounds of meat
1 bay leaf per pound of meat
1/4 teaspoon caraway seed per pound of meat or 4 garlic cloves (fresh) per pound of meat
Black pepper to taste
NO WATER (absolutely none).
DIRECTIONS
Cook slowly (small flame) until done in a heavy pot. When done, put over your boiled/creamed potatoes and enjoy!
The meat used for the above recipe is a shoulder roast cut in 1- to 2-inch cubes or buy already cut up stew meat.
The above stew is famous among Czech people when they cook for large crowds such as church picnics, weddings, reunions etc.
Cooked Homemade Cheese With Caraway Seed
From the kitchen of my cousin Dorothy Petru and shared with me in the summer of 1995.
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 pounds of shredded cheese (mild cheddar)
1 stick oleo
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon flour or cornstarch
1 teaspoon caraway seed/use your own taste.
DIRECTIONS
Melt your oleo then add the milk, then the shredded cheese and then thicken with the flour or cornstarch. Add your caraway seed, and cook for a very short while.
Justine,
First things first. I’ll be glad when we get a cold norther also. And I can’t tell you how much I enjoy my convertible. It may not have been the smartest thing I’ve ever done, but I do love to just look at it. When I get through with this column I’m going to wash it and vacuum the inside and clean the leather and put it back in the garage. I’m not driving that baby with all the rain. You know, when I go to the garage and see it, it makes me happy.
And you don’t have the only computer that acts up. Mine acts up often. I don’t think it’s my fault either. It’s like my phone goes off and on to do strange things. My watch does the same thing. So far I have been able to straighten them up, but it ain’t easy.
Now, thank you so much for the recipes. I know we have lots of Czech folks here that will enjoy them. Of course, we will have Irish, English and even Texans who will love these recipes. Let’s not leave out the Cajun folks. A recipe is a recipe is a recipe no matter what country it comes from. You noticed I made Texans and Cajuns our own countries.
n n n
As you all know, I am on the down side of middle age, but it didn’t keep me from doing something I have never done in my whole life the other night at my sister- and brother-in-law’s (Cathy and Jerry).
Jerry grilled the largest steaks that would fill up your whole plate. Cathy put one on my plate and I said, “Oh my, I can’t eat half of that.” She said, “Eat what you can then take the rest home.” So, it seems there wasn’t anther half to take home. I ate the whole thing.
I have to say it was the best steak I’ve ever eaten. I ate the big baked potato, I ate a big bowl of salad, and then, not having any room in my stomach for one other thing, I managed to enjoy a large slice of Ice Box Lemon Pie that Cathy had whipped up! (Her Ice Box Lemon Pie is better than mine. I never thought I would have to say that. But she started making them. I quit, I can’t match hers.)
I can’t remember the last time I ate that much and was surprised that I could. I came home and nearly didn’t haul myself out of the red baby. When they call me and ask me over to eat, I run!
Have a great week everyone. And remember, if you are able to get up, it’s a great day, so enjoy it!
