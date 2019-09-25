I want to start this column with a big thank you to Mrs. Bilick for the nice note she wrote to me via The Facts. I appreciate your kind words. And let me tell you, I too am so very grateful for the appliance that is probably the most important one I have in the house besides Jeeves, who does the floors, and that would be the freezer.
Everyone, the reason Mrs. Bilick and I love our freezers is for the frozen food dinners it saves for us. When you get to be “sorta middle-aged,” those frozen dinners are lifesavers. After you spend more than half your life slaving over a hot stove, one needs this kind of a break.
I buy Healthy Choice Steamers. I particularly love the pineapple and chicken. Five minutes and I’m ready to sit on the sofa with the babies sitting at the opposite end begging for a bite with that sad look on their face.
I would think by now they would know they aren’t getting anything, because they do not get people food. Well, they do get one Cheerio in the morning, and that’s it. They do get a treat in the early afternoon in the form of a treat that is shaped like a toothbrush. I think they are called a Greenies, or maybe that’s what I call them. I’m too lazy to get up and go in the den and ask them what they call them. Anyway, they’re supposed to be good for their teeth, whatever they are called.
n n n
I have to print this recipe from the old cookbook that Randall Tate sent me that belonged to his mother, Margaret Magee. I love looking at the pages in this book. Of course, it has to be handled very gently because of its age.
It dawned on to me while I was paging through this wonderful old book that the pages that had the most smudges must have been the recipes that were used the most. This recipe that I am going to print for you is from one of those pages. The book dates from 1864.
Hope you enjoy it!
Sponge cake
INGREDIENTS
3 egg yolks *
1/2 cup cold water
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind
1 cup and 2 tablespoons sifted cake flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 egg whites.
DIRECTIONS
Whip eggs and cold water until liquid doubles in bulk. Add sugar gradually. Beat for 2 minutes. Add flavoring. Fold in flour which has been resifted with baking powder, 1 tablespoon at a time.
Add salt to egg whites; beat until stiff but not dry. Fold lightly into batter until blended.
Bake cake in ungreased 9-inch tube pan in slow oven for almost 25 to 30 minutes.
* Five eggs may be used instead of three. This addition makes a richer cake. Of course you use the five egg yolks, and the five egg whites the same as above.
If you noticed, some of these cakes were made before degrees were put on the ovens, so they came in low temps to medium to hot. But, cakes are baked for the most part in a preheated 350-degree oven. But keep an eye on it.
And the good news about this cake is it is low calorie, if you are interested.
Don’t you know it was such a grand thing to have a stove that didn’t require wood? I can’t even imagine.
Here is another one.
Seven-Minute White Icing
INGREDIENTS
2 egg whites (unbeaten)
1 1/2 cups sugar
5 tablespoons water
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon vanilla.
DIRECTIONS
Place ingredients, except flavoring, in top of double boiler.
Beat until they are thoroughly blended. Use wire spiral egg whip or Dover beater. Place top over bottom of double boiler filled with rapidly boiling water.
Beat icing for two minutes. Remove from fire and add flavoring. The icing is then ready to be spread.
If you are as unconscious like me, you might not know what a Dover beater is. Well think no more. You remember the beaters that you put in the round bottom of the beater that was composed of metal strips in a circle and you turned it by the handle? That’s a Dover. I just always called it an egg beater. Never heard it called a Dover beater. See what an educational column this is! Bring it up in a conversation sometime and see how many others besides me know what it is, and who will care is another thing. But I learned something new today. Now tomorrow is a different thing. Dover beater might never cross my mind again.
Again, thanks Randall. I am loving this book!
