This is all I am going to say about our illustrious politicians who are in office in Washington, and even in our local politics.
I don’t think for one minute the politicians are the least bit concerned about us, “the American People.” What I don’t understand is why we haven’t stood up for ourselves and demanded term limits for these people who have their nest well feathered at our expense. Let’s really drain the swamp and give other people who make all the promises we want to hear a chance to feather their nest, but not to the expense it has already cost us.
Maybe by limited terms, they will not have the time to have that “good old boy” system make them rich — again at our expense. We didn’t ask them to give up their day jobs and run for office, so why do they get so many perks at our expense, and then keep on getting them when and if they ever get out of office?
These are people who I was raised to respect, but guess what? I can’t think of a single one of them I would use as a good example. They pay themselves very well then abuse the system, and it’s funny how well they live, again at our expense. So, I for one am fed up with these so called “working for the American People” crooks.
Oh, I’m not partial; it’s on both sides. And you are welcome that I am stopping now before this becomes a book. Sure hope I have offended some of these “honest, hard working” politicians.
One more thing: When they get out of office, I should quit paying for them to live the good life. They can go back to their day jobs if per chance they haven’t squared away enough money they made while in office.
Here is good hint for you I just found in my purse. One of the nice ladies at the American Legion Hall gave it to me, and if you could see my purse, you would understand how I just now found it.
Lee Kuck of Danbury told me she had a funeral she couldn’t make, so someone took a video of the service and sent it to her. I think that is a great idea. Keep that in mind if you know someone who can’t make the service. At least they can feel like they didn’t miss anything. Hope these occasions are few and far between, but it does happen. There are some funerals I couldn’t make and now I wished someone had sent me a video of the service.
Thank you, Lee.
A long, long time ago this cake was popular. Washington state sent it in for maybe a big comeback.
Lemon and Chocolate Doberge Cake
INGREDIENTS
CAKE LAYERS
4 1/2 cups bleached cake flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, softened
2 cups granulated sugar
5 large eggs
3 large egg yolks
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups whole milk
BUTTERCREAM FROSTING
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
5 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons whole milk, plus more as needed, divided
1/2 tablespoon lemon zest plus 1 teaspoons fresh juice (from one lemon)
1 to 2 drops yellow liquid food coloring
2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa
1 ounce finely chopped bittersweet chocolate
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS
1 2/3 jarred lemon curd
1 2/3 cups refrigerated prepared chocolate pudding
DIRECTIONS
Prepare the Cake Layers
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.
Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs and egg yolks, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla.
Add flour mixture to egg mixture alternately with milk in five additions, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat on low speed until just combined after each addition. Divide batter evenly among three greased and floured 9-inch round cake pans.
Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 23 to 25 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove cake layers from pans to wire racks; cool completely, about 30 minutes. When cool, gently slice each layer in half horizontally, making six thin layers.
Prepare the Frosting
Beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Add vanilla, salt and 3 tablespoon of the milk; beat until smooth, about 1 minute. (Add up to 1 tablespoon more milk if needed to reach desired consistency). Remove and reserve 1 cup of frosting in a small bowl. Divide remaining frosting evenly between two medium bowls.
Stir lemon zest and juice into medium bowl of frosting. Stir in yellow food coloring to achieve desired color.
Add cocoa to remaining medium bowl of frosting and stir until smooth. Place chocolate and remaining 1 tablespoon milk in a small microwavable bowl. Microwave on high until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth, about 20 seconds, stirring every 10 seconds. Cool 5 minutes and stir into chocolate frosting.
Place one cake layer on a serving plate. Spread about 1/3 cup lemon curd on half of layer. Spread about 1/3 cup chocolate pudding on the opposite half. Repeat process with four more layers. Top with remaining layer.
(Indicate on a sticky note which flavor is on each side and attach to serving plate). Spread 1 cup reserved plain frosting in a thin layer over sides. Chill 1 hour.
Spread lemon frosting over top and frosted sides of lemon half of cake. Spread chocolate frosting over top and frosted sides of chocolate half of cake.
Thanks, Becky,
I can see why this cake was made a long time ago. That would be when most women didn’t work and had time on their hands (ha!). I bet if one had the time and the inclination to hang with this cake, it would be a winner for sure.
