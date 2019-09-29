Here’s a stupid thing to say to you all: Have you had enough rain? I know the answer to that. I know I have, anyway. And looking at the forecast on my phone, we will have some more, according to the percentages.
I sit high and dry, but I know a lot of you don’t. My heart really goes out to those of you who have to deal with all this water in your homes and businesses. It’s really heartbreaking to hear about this being the second time they’ve flooded. Some just finished getting fixed back up, and then boom, one more time. I can’t even begin to imagine. But I sure feel for you!
I do know all this rain has brought out the snakes, my No. 1 fear. I opened the back door yesterday and there was a small king cobra right at the base of the door. I ran to the garage to get something to kill it. When I got back, it was still there but had moved away from the door and got away from me.
Guess what? I opened the back door a minute ago to let the babies out and there was another one. It was a solid black king cobra. But, by golly, I got it this time. Even though it was a small king cobra, a king cobra is a king cobra and it has no business in my back yard.
Of course, where is a man named Peter when something this drastic happens? If he had been here, I would have been on the sofa feet off the floor and vowing to never go in the back yard again.
I opened the door a while later to let the babies out and guess what? Bentley was in the front of the other two. He looked out the door, looked around the corner, and ran back to the sofa. He was outside with me when I chopped the cobra into a million pieces. Really made an impression on the “brave” one of the babies.
So be careful walking in the grass, and look at the base of your door when you open it!
n n n
Here is a Becky recipe once again. She’s the best isn’t she? This sounds so good.
Shrimp Fajitas with Mango-Lime Slaw
Ingredients
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
3/4 pound large peeled and deveined shrimp
3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
2 cups vertically sliced onion
1-1/2 cups sliced red bell pepper
8 (6-inch) flour tortillas
1/2 cup crema Mexicana or sour cream
1 jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced (optional)
lime wedges
Mango Lime Slaw (recipe follows).
Directions
Combine first five ingredients in a medium bowl. Add shrimp; toss to coat.
Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large, cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, four minutes or until shrimp are done. Remove shrimp from skillet.
Add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil to pan. Add onion and cook, stirring often, two minutes. Add bell pepper and cook, stirring often, four minutes or until softened. Remove skillet from heat and add shrimp, tossing to combine.
Top tortillas with shrimp mixture, crema and jalapeño slices, if desired. Serve with lime wedges and Mango-Lime Slaw.
Mango-Lime Slaw
Ingredients
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon sugar
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
4 cups shredded cole slaw mix
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 ripe mango, peeled and finely chopped.
DIRECTIONS
Whisk together first five ingredients in a large bowl. Add cole slaw, cilantro and mango; toss well to coat.
Becky,
The next time you make these call me and I’ll drive up in my little red baby and join you for dinner. Shouldn’t take me much more than a week to get there. How far can Gig Harbor, Washington, be?
I know you can’t be too far from Seattle and that wonderful market they have there. We were there for a few days a lotta years ago and just loved it. Right now I think of it raining most every day and maybe I wouldn’t want to live there. But you have access to all that wonderful fresh seafood.
Thank you so much for sharing with us. I appreciate the trouble you do to for us. Still would love to live next door to you. And you would adopt me!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.