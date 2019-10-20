Here is how my last Friday night went with Peter at his British Pub with his British friends.
We walked in, and immediately the only woman in the bunch held her arms out to me. Of course that is right where I went while the men were waiting to be introduced to me, and of course giving Peter a hard time. So finally after the warm greeting I got from Cindy, I stood and faced the crowd of about seven guys. They all asked me what I was doing with a guy like Peter, so I answered with something like, “Any old port in a storm.”
In short, it was a great, fun night. They all made me feel welcome and we shared lots of laughs. It was great! I would go back, even without Peter. Not really, hearing all the kidding those guys did to each other was a real hoot! And, of course, we all realized in a non-spoken way that at this point in our lives, laughs are what it’s all about. That’s the way it should have been all along, but other stuff at the time seemed to be more important.
I guess there is a moral to this story for the younger crowd. One day, if you live long enough, you will realize how much time has been wasted on trivial things, and you’ll wonder why you didn’t figure it out a long time ago. Wish I had figured it out years ago myself.
I have gotten in the habit that every time I go to the grocery store (which isn’t very often) I have purchased a rotisserie chicken. Well, what cured me of that was looking at the price of chickens in the meat department and looking at the price along with the size of a rotisserie chicken.
Guess what? I now purchase a chicken that has to be baked. I wash it really well, then I put either lemon pepper or rosemary all over and under the skin. I then stand it up in a 9-by-13-inch pan on a stand someone sent me years ago and bake it at about 350 degrees until it is golden brown. Now I can have baked chicken with a baked potato and salad one night or maybe two nights. One night it will be an Idaho potato, the next night it will be a sweet potato. I have a countertop grill and I do that also.
Then, it turns into chicken salad. Or on occasion I have been known to freeze half of it. I am one of those people who could eat chicken every night and not get tired of it. But if push comes to shove and you don’t have time to bake a chicken, then you can always turn to the rotisserie chicken.
Let me share with you my secret to a perfect baked potato in the nuker.
Scrub it really well because lots of people like to eat the skin and all. Dry it, stab it few time on the top and sides with a sharp knife, then put it in a brown paper bag — the kind you used to carry your lunch in as a kid.
For one potato start baking it for about 5 minutes. Do not overbake because the bottom will get a little hard. Check it by mashing it to see if it’s soft, and if it is, then it’s done. I always set the timer for a few minutes at a time so as not to overbake it. I can’t tell it from an oven baked potato.
Put whatever toppings on it you like and you have a good, quick, easy dinner along with that cheap chicken you baked your own personal self!
Here is a recipe from our friends from Pillsbury that I think you will love. I’ve never made it, but I’ve had it at friends’ houses and I love it!
Crescent Wrapped Brie
INGREDIENTS
1 (8-ounce) can Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls or Pillsbury Crescent Recipe Creations
1 (8-ounce) round Brie cheese
1 egg beaten
DIRECTIONS
Heat oven to 350 degrees. If using crescent rolls, unroll dough; separate crosswise into two sections. Pat dough and firmly press perforations to seal, forming two squares. If using dough sheet, unroll dough; cut crosswise into two rectangles. Pat dough to form 2 squares.
Place one square on an ungreased cookie sheet. Place cheese on center of dough. With small cookie or canape cutter, cut one shape from each corner of remaining square; set cutouts aside.
Place remaining square on top of cheese round. Press dough evenly around cheese; fold bottom edges over top edges. Gently stretch dough evenly around cheese; presto-seal completely. Brush with beaten egg. Top with cutouts, brush with additional beaten egg.
Bake 20 to 24 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 15 minutes. Serve warm.
Of course you can serve this as an appetizer, but eat it in a hurry if you are serving your baked chicken that you baked earlier. All the time you have to eat the baked brie is while your potato is baking in the nuker.
