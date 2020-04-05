We are finally in April, so let’s hope some good news is all we hear from now on.
If you are sitting at home and depressed, think of all the positive things this brings with it. Like, you can stay in your jammies all day. You can fight with yourself to keep from going to the pantry and trying to find something to munch on. That’s a big job for me, and the funny thing is, I have never been a snacker. And it’s alright to sit and play soda crush on your device. In short, just about anything you want to do is OK!
My son Mark said something I never thought about. He said he never thought he would live to see another war or any history-making event that people will talk about for years to come. But here he is right in the middle of a history-making event. Albeit, it’s not a good one, but history it is. Let’s just pray we never see another one.
I wish this could serve a good purpose, like everyone realizing what is really important. It would stop fighting in our country and foreign countries. We pull together in a crisis. But it seems that when the crisis is over, we go back to the same ways. The bad ways. Road rage and such.
The one thing that has really disappointedt me is the way our country is divided in this crisis and not pulling together as one. Politics should be outlawed. I don’t care what party you belong to, I think President Donald Trump has done a wonderful job for something of this unexpected size that no one ever saw coming. In a case like this, everyone is flying by the seat of their pants. Criticizing has no place in this time. If everyone would do their part and take this serious — as it is very serious — that would help, too.
n n n
I have to thank my sister Charlotte Prouty in Baton Rouge for making Peter and me the cutest mask I’ve ever seen. The hospital in Baton Rouge was asking quilters to make masks for the staff. So she made some extra ones for two of her loved ones.
Mine and Peter’s are made of a fabric with the fleur de lis design. I am a New Orleans Saints fan, and I’m not sure Peter knows what a New Orleans Saint is. But nonetheless, ours are one-of-a-kind masks. Sister made them in different designs.
She is one talented woman and I am blessed to have her, even though we’ve never laid eyes on each other. But then, as much talking back and forth as we’ve done, I feel like we did grow up together. I have that relationship with lots of other readers. I am the most blessed columnist ever. I feel so close to all my readers. I know that has been said a lot, but it is so true.
n n n
I have peaches on my brand-new tree. Peter keeps telling me they will not stay on the tree. After the wind we had yesterday, if they didn’t fall off, then I’ll have peaches maybe. Or this being the first year the tree has been in the ground, I just might not get any peaches.
Peter grafted a plum limb on my tree and it is looking so good. That one limb looks sorta strange. Halfway up the limb looks like peach leaves and the rest of the limb looks like plum leaves. He thinks he will get the first plum, but I keep telling him it’s mine — it’s on my land. Possession being nine-tenths of the law and all that. Since he lives in Houston, he just might not be here the day the first plum gets ripe. Too bad!
n n n
Becky knows how much I love lemon, so she made this cake and sent me the recipe. It looks like I may be baking along with cooking. I’m not liking this cooking thing, but we have to eat.
Lemon-Glazed Sheet Cake
Ingredients
Cake
10 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature, plus more for the pan
1 1/3 cups sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 1 tablespoon fresh juice
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 2/3 cups cake flour
1/2 cup whole milk, room temperature.
Glaze
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 2/3 cup fresh juice from about 3 lemons
4 large egg yolks
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
Candied lemon zest, for serving (optional)
Directions
CAKE
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Beat butter with sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and lemon zest on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about three minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating to combine after each addition and scrapingdown sides as needed. Beat in lemon juice. Beat in flour in three additions, alternating with milk and beginning and ending with flour. Scrape batter into prepared pan, smoothing top with an offset spatula.
Bake until a tester inserted in center comes out with a few moist crumbs, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack; let cool completely.
Glaze
Combine sugar, cornstarch, salt and lemon zest in a saucepan. Whisk in yolks, then 1 2/3 cups water, lemon juice and butter. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking constantly, and cook, still whisking, one minute. Strain through a fine mesh sieve into a heatproof bowl. Let stand 30 minutes, whisking occasionally.
Poke 20 holes in cake with a skewer; pour glaze over top. Refrigerate at least two hours and up to overnight. Decorate with candied zest if desired. Leftovers can be refrigerated, wrapped in plastic wrap, up to three days.
Thanks again, Becky.
I bet the cooking around your house is now up to at least four meals a day being all cooped up. Just stay in and take good care of yourselves.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.