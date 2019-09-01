The first of September! You know what that means? The U.S. Open Tennis tournament will be on for only eight more days this month. Guess who will be sitting (or in a prone position) on the sofa? Yep, that would be me!
I’ll have three happy, four-legged babies in their usual positions enjoying their naps while I enjoy my mind-numbing grunts, (let me correct the grunt thing! I don’t enjoy that, but oh well) and hard-hit tennis balls going back and forth.
Hi Gin,
I understand about the light bulbs. My house used to have fluorescent tubes and ceiling lights with covers that had to be removed before the bulbs could be changed. I don’t do ladders either, but I also have a bad shoulder that doesn’t like overhead work. I used to wait until several were out before calling one of my cousins to stop by and change them.
I got tired of relying on someone else to do this simple task, so I changed out all the fixtures. I now have downward-facing lights with open-access bulbs that I can step up on the one-step step stool and easily unscrew and change with my good arm. I can even change the outside lights with an extension pole for that purpose.
No more sitting in the dark or bothering relatives for simple tasks. I save my “bothering” for big things like tree limbs down, wild critters that need hauling off, trips to the emergency room or a car that won’t start.
Susan Chappell
Susan is referring to the column that appeared a week or so ago. Peter is going to change all my light bulbs and get them all the same. I don’t do heights at all! I have 9-foot ceilings and I just can’t gut it up and climb that high on the ladder. And even if I could, I wouldn’t do it here all by myself. Better to sit in the dark, as they say, curse the darkness and not have any broken bones than to do something I’m afraid to do when alone. I’ve had all the broken bones I want, and guess what? They weren’t fun!
You remember when one would bump their elbow and say they hit their funny bone? Well, I cracked a bone in my elbow and I didn’t think it was so funny. As a matter of fact, I said a few words that turned the air blue followed by some tears.
Then I gutted it up because I also cracked a bone in my ankle playing tennis. I was playing with an orthopedic surgeon serving his internship. He jumped over the net, helped me up by my cracked arm and walked me around because of my sprained ankle. He mistook my so-easy fall to mean I couldn’t possibly have hurt anything very bad.
Yeah, being the nice person I am, I forgave him. And he really did turn into a very good orthopedic surgeon!
Susan, I’m proud of you for doing what you did. You’re right about saving those really important things for relatives to do. That’s why we have relatives … we need to use them. But, we would help them too if they needed it. I’m sure we would.
You were so right about those cherries from H-E-B in your last note to me. I stopped and got some when Peter was here and we almost ate the whole package when we got home. Then, like an idiot, I sent most of what was left home with him. What was I thinking when I got a cherry yen and didn’t have any? I say I didn’t have any; I left myself about 8. I am so good to him!
I’m on my way to Austin tomorrow morning to see one of two aunts I have left. I’m really looking forward to it. I love Austin and the Hill Country, so I’m going to stay a couple or three days.
I’m taking the 350Z and maybe there will be a convertible day while I’m there. Probably not, but one can only hope. I don’t drive with the top down at night when I’m all alone in the little red jewel. Afraid to. So ladies, if you feel the urge to drive your ragtop at night, please don’t put the top down. I would rather you be safe than sorry.
Then I’m running down the road to McGregor to hear my cousin Jason Roberts and his band. That little devil has made a name for himself playing the fiddle. He’s won all kinds of awards. He used to play with Clay Walker. Then he played for a long time with Asleep at the Wheel. Now he owns the rights to Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.
Before anyone gets all excited and says that isn’t right, I’ll admit I’m not sure of what it is about the Playboys he has the rights to. Anyway, his inspiration to start playing the fiddle came our cousin Johnny Gimble (who was a Texas Playboy with Bob Wills), his grandfather and my Uncle Buck and his dad, Vernon.
You didn’t get any recipes today, but on Sunday you don’t necessarily have to get them. I’m free to write about whatever. OK, I hear you all moaning out there. So I’ll get back on track next Sunday. Have a great week everyone!
