LAKE JACKSON
It’s like a big family reunion whenever local favorite band Blue Water Highway gives a performance in Brazoria County.
“It’s a hometown show — what I always think is special when we go to the Clarion is it’s like a reunion, a family and community reunion,” said Zack Kibodeaux, lead vocalist and guitarist.
Kibodeaux and Greg Essington, the original two band members, are Brazoria County natives, and it’s a unique experience to see people they grew up with attend a concert, Kibodeaux said.
With Blue Water Highway’s concert at 7:30 p.m. today at The Clarion at Brazosport College, friends, family members, fans, and newcomers will be treated to some old and some new, Kibodeaux and Essington said.
Blue Water Highway played a release show at The Clarion for their first album, “Things We Carry,” five years ago, and tonight’s performance will be a cool way to commemorate the album being out for five years, Kibodeaux said.
“We’ll kind of mix in almost like a bit of the history of our music in the past five years, so a lot of songs from ‘Things We Carry,’ some of which we don’t play as much anymore,” he said. “It’ll be fun to get those back in the set for people to recognize, and some songs from our new upcoming album, which will be out later this year.”
The new album, tentatively scheduled for release in August, is called “Paper Airplanes,” Essington said. It will be comprised of songs they’ve had for a couple of years as well as some that have just been written within the last year, he said.
“Paper Airplanes” explores the contrast of things, such as childhood and adult perspectives, Kibodeaux said.
“There’s mystery in childhood, there’s mystery in adulthood, and how you look at those things — or looking at the same thing from different perspectives, as well,” he said.
One title, “The Alchemist,” invokes a childhood chemistry set, while “Paper Airplanes” explores how to dream and continue dreaming in a more grounded way in adulthood, Kibodeaux said.
“Holding onto the wonder of life even after things become mundane and seem boring — and those sort of themes,” he said.
The shows they’ve been playing while on tour give a sneak peek of those new songs, Essington said.
While the song lyrics reflect an idea of contrast, that extends to the musical composition of the songs, Kibodeaux said.
“The way we went about it — we always generally have acoustic instruments on every song, whether that’s acoustic guitar or acoustic piano,” Essington said. “But we also combine that with sort of the electronic world as well: synthesizers, drum loops with drum machines, things of that nature.”
The goal was to create a world where those sonic elements come together, he said.
This concert is not a release show for that record, Kibodeaux said. Instead, it’s intended to encapsulate everything they have been about and have done as a band, with a taste of the old and a taste of the new, he said.
“You’re gonna get the things from us that you want and expect if you’re already a fan, plus some new aspects of the show,” Kibodeaux said. “It’s the same old thing for all the right reasons — you’re gonna see … what is familiar about us, but also be able to experience something not exactly the same.”
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and Brazosport College employees, and $10 for students and children. Call the Clarion box office at 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
