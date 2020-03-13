ANGLETON
When p eople think of music festivals, they might think of Coachella or Lollapalooza, or, closer to home, the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Now, they can think of Willowfest.
The first Willowfest music festival will take place all day on Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road. The gates will open at 11:30 a.m., and tickets are $15 in advance at Eventbrite.com or $20 at the door, event organizer Glen Autrey said.
Because the festival will run all day, there will be food vendors on site, including barbecue Autrey will be cooking himself, with some help, he said. Autrey is putting on the event himself and would like to donate a portion of the proceeds to Meals On Wheels of Brazoria County in honor of his great-grandmother Beulah Mitchell — who used the service when Autrey was young — and his grandmother, Bernice Autrey.
His grandmother inspired Glen Autrey’s desire to keep the ticket prices affordable.
Glen Autrey was born and raised in Brazoria, where Bernice Autrey had a restaurant called Autrey’s Dairy Mart. It didn’t matter what color somebody was or how much money they had; they could go to Autrey’s Dairy Mart and she would feed them, he said.
With Willowfest, Glen Autrey wanted to offer something similar.
“I wanted to bring a show in my home county and keep my ticket prices cheap enough to where people who don’t have a lot can afford to bring their family out,” he said.
With a variety of bands lined up, there is a chance for people to come out and be up close and personal with big stars for just $20, he said.
Autrey works in the music industry and knows each band that he’s invited to perform, he said.
“When I said what I was doing, everybody jumped right on board,” he said.
Featured bands will include The Hunger, Dead Set Red, Faceplant, Space Rhyno and more. Several of the bands have connections to the Lake Jackson or Houston areas, Autrey said, while the headlining band is four-time Grammy nominee Saliva.
“Coming to Willowfest — it’s gonna rock. It’s gonna be a good time,” said Saliva lead singer Bobby Amaru. “There’s a lot of good bands on the bill that day, and everyone’s — there’s no ego. Everyone’s just there to have a good time.”
Closing out the festival will be Leroy Peters, a DJ from the old Houston nightclub, Club 6400, playing a nostalgic 6400 mix from the 1980s and ’90s, Autrey said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.