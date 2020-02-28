LAKE JACKSON
Songs from people’s youth can quickly transport them back to memorable times and places. Nursery rhymes and lullabies, usually simple and sweet, can evoke the wistful happiness of bygone days.
The Brazosport College Chamber Choir and Civic Chorus will build on those soothing songs for an evocative performance on at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
“It is something that is universal, this love that we have for children even if we don’t have children of our own,” Director of Choral Activities Ben May said. “We remember the songs of our childhood pretty fondly.”
The performance will comprise songs of childhood, lullabies and nursery rhymes, and a wide variety of composers from several different time periods and styles, including classical and popular music, May said. Dawn Grimes will provide the piano accompaniment.
“A little bit of everything,” he said.
One of the featured songs will be “Lullaby” by the Dixie Chicks, while another will be Billy Joel’s “Lullaby.”
“I chose those songs for the lyrics as much as I did for the beautiful music,” May said.
May has an infant son, which might have had some influence on his planning this show.
“It’s pretty common that a director, when they’re planning what literature they’re gonna sing, they may kind of think of a theme,” Civic Chorus member Kathy Hutchison said. “I think probably when he was planning this he probably didn’t have his boy yet, but in his heart he was looking forward to the birth of the baby.”
For this event, the College Chamber singers — who are graded on their performance — will be combined with the Civic Chorus, which is open to community members, May said. It’s fairly typical for the groups to present a concert jointly, he said.
“The wonderful thing about the Civic Chorus is it is a place where all of these singers from different ages, different times, different places can all come to the college and sing together,” Hutchison said. “I don’t think there’s that many things that are so intergenerational.”
The chorus is a place where family and friends of all ages come together to make beautiful music, she said.
Anybody who loves to sing and to make beautiful music is welcome to join the Civic Chorus. They are always looking for new members, May said.
In the meantime, however, May’s hope is that this event will bring joy to the audience.
“I hope that our audiences will really experience the joy that I experience looking at my son and just imagining what his life will be,” May said. “I hope that they will experience the joy of their own childhood again.”
Admission is free. For information, call The Clarion box office at 979-230-3156.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.