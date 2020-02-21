LAKE JACKSON
Lovers of music — and a cappella music in particular — are in for a special treat when The King’s Singers travel from the UK to visit The Clarion at Brazosport College.
The King’s Singers is in its 52nd year, and the current generation blends together two countertenors, one tenor, two baritones and one bass. Interes-tingly enough, while the group members have changed multiple times since 1968, the vocal formation never has, according to their website.
“I think that’s a really interesting makeup of male voices because it has a leaning toward the lower voices, which kind of creates this sort of rounded, warm sound, and I think one of the reasons why the group is still going strong today is partly due to the unique sound of those voices blended together,” baritone Chris Bruerton said.
The 7:30 p.m. performance Tuesday will be part of the group’s new Finding Harmony program, which they launched last month, tenor Julian Gregor said.
“We’ve performed the program a few times now and had a really positive response,” he said. “Where better to sing it than a university — the center of learning and education?”
Finding Harmony focuses on how people throughout the ages have found harmony — not only musically, but socially — through singing, he said.
“Where there have been problems with society, religion, race, whatever — all these topics, there’s always been music somewhere in those situations to help people to come together in spite of their difference,” Gregory said.
The historic episodes Finding Harmony touches upon include the U.S. civil rights movement, the South African Apartheid and the Singing Revolution in the Baltic states, Bruerton said.
Finding Harmony also encompasses songs from different folk traditions, including Scotland during the Highland Clearances and the Eurasian country of Georgia when it was under Soviet occupation and its singing traditions were under threat, seen as too nationalistic, Bruerton said.
“If you wanted to sum up Finding Harmony, it’s a project that we feel has real value in the world today because it has integrity,” Bruerton said. “It’s about the power of music first and foremost, and our aim is simply to use our platform as global musicians to share some of this amazing music that’s bound people together for centuries all over the world.”
The King Singers’ accompanying album was released in January, so people can have a preview of the show if they would like, Gregory said. After the performance, the album will be available for purchase, and the Singers will be happy to sign autographs and meet audience members, he said.
For information or to purchase tickets, which cost $25, call the Clarion box office at 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
