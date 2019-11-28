HUNTSVILLE

Area students graduate from Sam Houston State

Students from Brazoria County were among those who received degrees during summer commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University:

Alvin

Kayla Byerley, bachelor of science in psychology

Cristina Cruz Cabrera, bachelor of science in kinesiology

Andrew Deleon, master of arts in history

Samantha Gathright, bachelor of science in criminal justice

Garrett Gray, bachelor of science in engineering technology

Emilio Lopez, bachelor of science in criminal justice

Morgan Mitchell, bachelor of science in criminal justice

Brazoria

Kelva Brown, master of business administration in business administration

Iowa Colony

Edwin Green, bachelor of fine arts in theater

Lake Jackson

Nicholas Hendricks, bachelor of business administration in accounting

Manvel

Darryl Henry, bachelor of science in criminal justice

Cheryl Peterson, bachelor of business administration in accounting, magna cum laude

Sha’Dedria Thomas, bachelor of science in public health

Rosharon

Jennifer Lucas, bachelor of science in psychology

West Columbia

Bret Beal, bachelor of science in construction management

