HUNTSVILLE
Area students graduate from Sam Houston State
Students from Brazoria County were among those who received degrees during summer commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University:
Alvin
Kayla Byerley, bachelor of science in psychology
Cristina Cruz Cabrera, bachelor of science in kinesiology
Andrew Deleon, master of arts in history
Samantha Gathright, bachelor of science in criminal justice
Garrett Gray, bachelor of science in engineering technology
Emilio Lopez, bachelor of science in criminal justice
Morgan Mitchell, bachelor of science in criminal justice
Brazoria
Kelva Brown, master of business administration in business administration
Iowa Colony
Edwin Green, bachelor of fine arts in theater
Lake Jackson
Nicholas Hendricks, bachelor of business administration in accounting
Manvel
Darryl Henry, bachelor of science in criminal justice
Cheryl Peterson, bachelor of business administration in accounting, magna cum laude
Sha’Dedria Thomas, bachelor of science in public health
Rosharon
Jennifer Lucas, bachelor of science in psychology
West Columbia
Bret Beal, bachelor of science in construction management
