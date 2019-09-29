WACO
Young graduates
The Baylor University summer graduation list included Kyle A. Young of Lake Jackson, who received a bachelor of science degree in education-exercise physiology.
SAN ANGELO
Pearland student receives degree
Angelo State University conferred 259 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 257 summer graduates, including Sikiratu Lola Kazeem of Pearland, following the end of the summer term in August.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.
Alvin woman receives bachelor’s degree
Sarah Elisabeth Hoose of Alvin has received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Alabama during summer commencement Aug. 3.
The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public university, awarded some 1,450 degrees during the commencement ceremony.
NASHVILLE, Tenn.
Local resident part of record-breaking class
Julianna McKay, a Lake Jackson native, enrolled at Belmont University in Nashville this semester as part of the University’s largest class yet.
The school kicked off its fall 2019 semester with a record-breaking enrollment number as the University welcomed 8,481 students to campus, tripling the 2,796 students enrolled in 2000 and marking a 57 percent increase in the last decade alone. This marks Belmont’s 19th consecutive year of record enrollment.
This year’s incoming freshman class hails from 45 states and represents nine foreign countries, with 77 percent of the class originating from outside Tennessee. As a group, Belmont’s Class of 2023 scored an average of 27 on the ACT and had an average high school GPA of 3.7.
