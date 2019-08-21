HUNSTVILLE
Area students graduate from Sam Houston State
Students received degrees during spring 2019 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University, including these from Brazoria County.
Alvin
Katlyn Attebery, bachelor of science, interdisciplinary studies, summa cum laude
Kaycie Bridges, bachelor of science, interdisciplinary studies
Kassandra Choate, bachelor of fine arts, studio art
Catherine Cruz, bachelor of science, forensic chemistry and criminal justice
Melanie Gonzales, bachelor of fine arts, computer animation, cum laude
Caleb Hayes, bachelor of business administration, marketing
Shelby McMeekin, bachelor of science, psychology
Angleton
Carter Heckethorn, bachelor of science, criminal justice
MacKayla McIntyre, bachelor of business administration, human resource management
Brazoria
Laura Chesser, bachelor of arts, mass communication, cum laude
Julie Farris, bachelor of science, health care administration
Damon
Nyssa Henneberg, master of arts, English
Freeport
Clarrissa Goree, bachelor of science, psychology
Jones Creek
Mikayla Lester, bachelor of music, music, summa cum laude, honors/honors college
Lake Jackson
Shelby Bagwell, bachelor of science, criminal lustice
Christopher Cermak, bachelor of music, music
Alexandra Gonzalez, bachelor of science, interior design
Ashlyn Hendricks, bachelor of arts, English
Reagan Lynch, bachelor of fine arts, dance, summa cum laude
Xzavier Wallace, bachelor of business administration, general business
Victoria Watson, bachelor of science, criminal justice
Manvel
Josie Robertson, bachelor of science, criminal justice, magna cum laude, honors/honors college
Sweeny
Branden Westbrook, bachelor of science, design and development
West Columbia
Chandni Fisher, bachelor of business administration, general business
