Area students graduate from Sam Houston State

Students received degrees during spring 2019 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University, including these from Brazoria County.

Alvin

Katlyn Attebery, bachelor of science, interdisciplinary studies, summa cum laude

Kaycie Bridges, bachelor of science, interdisciplinary studies

Kassandra Choate, bachelor of fine arts, studio art

Catherine Cruz, bachelor of science, forensic chemistry and criminal justice

Melanie Gonzales, bachelor of fine arts, computer animation, cum laude

Caleb Hayes, bachelor of business administration, marketing

Shelby McMeekin, bachelor of science, psychology

Angleton

Carter Heckethorn, bachelor of science, criminal justice

MacKayla McIntyre, bachelor of business administration, human resource management

Brazoria

Laura Chesser, bachelor of arts, mass communication, cum laude

Julie Farris, bachelor of science, health care administration

Damon

Nyssa Henneberg, master of arts, English

Freeport

Clarrissa Goree, bachelor of science, psychology

Jones Creek

Mikayla Lester, bachelor of music, music, summa cum laude, honors/honors college

Lake Jackson

Shelby Bagwell, bachelor of science, criminal lustice

Christopher Cermak, bachelor of music, music

Alexandra Gonzalez, bachelor of science, interior design

Ashlyn Hendricks, bachelor of arts, English

Reagan Lynch, bachelor of fine arts, dance, summa cum laude

Xzavier Wallace, bachelor of business administration, general business

Victoria Watson, bachelor of science, criminal justice

Manvel

Josie Robertson, bachelor of science, criminal justice, magna cum laude, honors/honors college

Sweeny

Branden Westbrook, bachelor of science, design and development

West Columbia

Chandni Fisher, bachelor of business administration, general business

