CORPUS CHRISTI
Sweeny woman earns degree from A&M-Corpus
More than 540 Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students completed another milestone in their academic journey — the earning of a new degree. The following students graduated during the 2019 Summer Commencement ceremony at the American Bank Center in downtown Corpus Christi.
Brian Roger Clemons of Lake Jackson graduated with a Masters in Business Administration.
Kaela Nicole McReynolds of Sweeny graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
SALT LAKE CITY
Brazoria County students graduate from WGU
The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university had its commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.
Michelle Craig of Angleton earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Management.
Angela Williams of Angleton earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Larry Fambrough of Angleton earned his Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8).
Kelsie Gibson of Clute earned her Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8).
Cherie Rutkowske of Danbury earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
WEST HAVEN, CONN.
Manvel woman earns place on Dean’s List
Jalynn Finnie of Manvel, a student in the College of Business at the University of New Haven, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester 2019.
Finnie is working on a Bachelor of Science in International Business-Marketing.
ADA, OKLA.
Alvin native receives business scholarship
Sydney Dungen of Alvin received the Ada Coca-Cola Business Scholarship during East Central University’s Harland C. Stonecipher School of Business Scholarship and Awards Banquet this past spring.
East Central University is a public university offering Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts and Masters degrees.
SPRINGFIELD, MASS.
Brochstein completes human services degree
Michael Brochstein of Alvin has earned a bachelor’s of science degree in human services from Springfield College for studies completed in 2019.
Brochstein was among 695 bachelor’s degree recipients at the undergraduate commencement May 19.
ABILENE
Angleton graduate excels
Salomon Smith of Angleton recently made the President’s List for Hardin-Simmons University for the spring 2019 semester.
Smith is a junior, majoring in business administration.
