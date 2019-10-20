Thomas and Lucile South of Clute, celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on October 16, 2019. They were both born and raised in Velasco.
The couple has four sons; Charles South, Stan South and wife Janice South, Kyle South and wife Karen South, Kirk South and wife Lauri South. They have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Thomas was employed with Dow Chemical for 46 1/2 years. Lucile was employed with Freeport/Velasco Post Office for 35 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.