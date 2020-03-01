The engagement of Chelsea Farrar and Ryan Tepera is being announced by the couples’ parents, Mark Farrar and Suzanne Chivari of Lake Jackson, Texas, Tom and Denice Bass of Mandeville, Louisiana and Dennis & Julianne Tepera of Spring Branch, Texas.
Chelsea is a 2008 graduate from Brazoswood High School and a graduate from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing.
Ryan is a 2006 graduate from Brazoswood High School and also attended Sam Houston State University where he was drafted in 2009. He is currently a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs.
Wedding date to be announced.
