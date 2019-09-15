Samuel and Perlita Rabanes of Bayugan, Philippines announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Maria Corazon Dival Rabanes of Bayugan, Philippines, to Micheal Soto of Angleton, TX, son of Victor and Lawni Soto of Lake Jackson, TX.
The wedding is planned for the spring of 2020.
Ms. Maria Rabanes attended Agusan Del Sur College after graduating high school and is currently employed as a maid.
Mr. Micheal Soto graduated from Brazoswood High School and is currently employed as a scaffold builder.
