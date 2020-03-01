Paul (Peanut) & Janice Jacobsen of Brazoria will celebrate their 55th Wedding Anniversary on March 6, 2020. They were married on March 6th, 1965 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Freeport, Texas. Mrs. Jacobsen is the former Janice Gray.
The Jacobsen’s have owned and operated The Brevard Company in Freeport, Texas for 37 years.
A celebration will be held on March 8th, 2020 hosted by their children; Stacey Kimbler (David), Jana Massey (Doug), Paula Jacobsen (Freddy Salinas), Jeff Jacobsen (Celeste).
As well as being blessed with their children the couple are also known as “Grandy & PawPaw Peanut” to their 18 Grandchildren; Chayce Jacobsen (Stephany Pena), Candyce Rochen, Kyndal Massey (Lina Umphry), Mallory Massey Ortiz (Kenneth), Kade Massey, Clent Salinas, Shayne Salinas (Andi), Trey Allen (Shelby Hayes), Haley Salinas, Karsyn and Kinsey Jacobsen, Lindsey and Lauren Kingrea & their 6 Great-Grandchildren; Kayla and Aaliyah Jacobsen, Jayden Lopez, Konrad Massey, Christiano Salinas, Teylie Allen.
