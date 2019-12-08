The children of Pete and Nancy Keeland announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary on December 6th. Fate brought them to Danbury as children where they later met and dated as young adults. They were engaged while Pete served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and married when he returned to Texas. The wedding took place at the Danbury Baptist Church and they moved into their first home right down the street.
Nancy retired from the Danbury School District where she worked for many years. Pete worked for BASF until retirement as well as running Dantex architecture company for over forty years and counting. Together they raised two sons who blessed them with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
We love you Mom and Dad and are so happy to celebrate this milestone with you.
