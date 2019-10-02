ANGLETON — After going into retirement, Court-at-Law No. 1 judge Jerri Lee Mills never thought she would be back on the bench. She thought wrong, she said.
Tuesday morning, Mills took an oath and was sworn in by County Judge Matt Sebesta as the county’s temporary Court-at-Law No. 1 judge.
Mills was able to pick a judge to swear her in and Sebesta said he was honored to be chosen.
Mills served as a judge at the Brazoria County Courthouse for 24 years. At the beginning of 2019, Greg Hill took her place and was sworn in. Eight months into his term, Hill resigned to run for a congressional seat in the 22nd District.
The Commissioners Court unanimously approved the decision to appoint Mills as Hill’s replacement in August, Sebesta said.
Commissioner Dude Payne was the first to contact Mills about bringing her back to take over her old courtroom, Sebesta said.
“When I first heard that Greg Hill had announced he was running … I thought ‘Who better to be a temporary judge than someone who has been doing it for 24 years?’” Payne said.
Mills previously told The Facts she had talked with both Payne and Sebesta before agreeing to return to court if appointed by the Commissioners Court.
The court appointed her because of her years of experience, it saved them a long interviewing process and, by appointing someone who had no intention of running for the position later, it did not give a future candidate a leg up, Sebesta said.
Mills will serve the court for the next 15 months. The absolute latest she will serve is until Dec. 31, 2020, Sebesta said.
“I was enjoying retirement but I am excited to be back,” Mills said.
She discovered her love for law in her 20s, received her law degree in her 30s and has been with Brazoria County ever since, although she thought 2018 would be her last year, she said.
“She was the most experienced person out there and we are proud to have her back on board,” Sebesta said.
The next judge will be chosen by residents of Brazoria County and will serve the remaining two years of the term, Payne said.
