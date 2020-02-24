LAKE JACKSON — Brazoria County Republicans packed into a ballroom for the chance to hear U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speak at the party’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.
Cruz said he got a once-in-a-lifetime experience, too — County Judge Matt Sebesta compared him to James Harden.
Harden is to basketball what Cruz is to Congress, Sebesta said, adding that Cruz is one of the most interesting men in Texas. In line with his later advice to attendees to keep things “fun” if they want to attract new people to the Republican party, Cruz said Sebesta wouldn’t make that comparison again after seeing his jumpshot.
KEYNOTE SPEECH
Much of Cruz’s speech focused on the success of President Donald Trump, including the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, fewer people on government assistance and the completion of the impeachment trial. He also proposed ways to keep Texas — and turn the majority of the United States — red.
Brazoria County is under attack by the Democrats, County GOP Chair Shayne Green said. He encouraged the almost 500 attendees Saturday night at the Lake Jackson Civic Center to be generous with their funds and participatory with their time in order to keep every elected office in the county held by a Republican.
“You look at the Democratic 2020 presidential field … These guys are bat-crap crazy,” Cruz said.
The candidates are embracing positions Democrats would have been confused by just a couple of years ago, he said, referencing “complete and total open borders” and free healthcare to those in the country illegally.
He focused on Bernie Sanders, after Sanders basically won the first three states in the primary cycle, Cruz said. Sanders is so far out that he said pro-life Democrats have no place in the Democratic Party, Cruz said.
“Let me say something right here tonight to every pro-life Democrat in Brazoria County, in the State of Texas and the United States, come join us,” Cruz said. “We welcome you.”
The stakes in this election are enormous, he said, calling it the most important of his lifetime.
“Y’all are on the front lines. Y’all are battling,” Cruz said. “You’re not just battling for the state, you’re battling for the whole country.”
Republicans have to do a better job of winning people’s hearts and minds, outside of the same 2.6 million people watching Fox News every day, he said.
“We do a lot of preaching to the choir,” Cruz said. “But we gotta do a much, much better job talking to everybody else … Speaking to young people. Speaking to Hispanics. Speaking to African-Americans. Speaking to suburban women.”
He encouraged attendees to go outside of their comfort zones. That has to be done with substance and truth, including how free enterprise will work over socialism, and while having fun, he said.
The hard left is “so shrill” and “so angry,” Cruz said, and the Republicans should not act as angry as they are.
“We need to be joyful warriors,” he said.
This moment is an opportunity, Cruz said.
“I fully believe that truth is stronger than lies and love is stronger than hate,” he said.
After thanking attendees for being there because it means that they love their state and country, Cruz exited the stage to a chant of “U-S-A, U-S-A.”
RECOGNITIONS
Former Party Chairman John Dewey presented the annual Hall of Honor awards to two actively involved party participants — Deanne Amerine of Lake Jackson and Gary Shrum of Pearland.
These are both fabulous people who help make up the “backbone of this party” with their efforts to keep Brazoria County red, Sebesta said.
Green presented the long-time former chairwoman with the county party’s first Lifetime Republican Service Award.
Yvonne Dewey was the chair of the County Republican Party from 2002 until May, when Green took over, he said.
“She is a force to be reckoned with,” Green said.
Every partisan seat that was blue changed to red under her leadership, he said.
Yvonne Dewey thanked every precinct chair and elected official for what they do for the county Republican Party. She specifically thanked County Commissioner Dude Payne, a former Democrat who became a Republican in 2011.
When she had to step down from her position last year, she had to make a recommendation for her replacement. Watching Green’s leadership since, Yvonne Dewey said she thinks she did a good job.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.